#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Manila protests Beijing's unilateral fishing ban in South China Sea
Fishing boats are berthed at a fishing port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2020. This year's summer fishing moratorium will start in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea on May 1.
Xinhua/Geng Yuhe

Manila protests Beijing's unilateral fishing ban in South China Sea

Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 9:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday stressed that it does not recognize China's imposition of a unilateral fishing ban in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

On May 1, Beijing implemented its annual fishing moratorium over the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Beijing's fishing ban covers areas wherein the Philippines exercises sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

Citing the July 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing's nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, the DFA stressed that such fishing moratorium "breached Article 36 of the 1982 UNCLOS with respect to the Philippines' sovereign rights over the living resources of its exclusive economic zone.

"China's annual fishing moratorium extends far beyond China's legitimate maritime entitlements under UNCLOS and is without basis under international law," the DFA said in a statement released Tuesday night.

The DFA also noted that the 2016 arbitral award affirmed the traditional and legitimate fishing rights of Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within Philippine exclusive economic zone.

"China cannot legally impose nor legally enforce such a moratorium in the West Philippine Sea," the statement added.

Earlier this month, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said China's fishing ban does not cover Filipino fishermen.

The NTF-WPS encouraged Filipino fishermen to go out and fish in Philippine waters.

"This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen and the NTF-WPS opposes China's imposition of the same over the areas within the territory and jurisdiction of the Philippines," the task force in a statement on May 4.

According to a report from Chinese state-run Xinhua, the summer fishing ban is part of Beijing's efforts to "promote sustainable marine fishery development and improve marine ecology." It is expected to and on August 16.

CHINA PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines plans to start vaccinating frontline workers by end-May
Philippines plans to start vaccinating frontline workers by end-May
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to expand the vaccine rollout to frontline workers and...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross to offer Moderna jabs for P3,500
Red Cross to offer Moderna jabs for P3,500
By Sheila Crisostomo | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross will make Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines available for P3,500 for two doses for those who can...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 'Upward trend' in COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao
DOH: 'Upward trend' in COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
There is an upward trend in COVID-19 infections in Visayas and Mindanao, said Alethea de Guzman, director of the DOH Epidemiology...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP officer grabs phone of urban poor volunteer after pickets calling for ayuda
PNP officer grabs phone of urban poor volunteer after pickets calling for ayuda
10 hours ago
Another activist who helped her retrieve the phone was also reportedly strangled by the same officer during the commotion,...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Get back to work&rsquo;: Palace chided for linking vaccination program to 2022 polls
‘Get back to work’: Palace chided for linking vaccination program to 2022 polls
5 hours ago
“The vaccine is meant to save lives, not buy votes," a lawmaker reminded the Palace on Tuesday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House sends impeachment raps vs Leonen to committee on justice
House sends impeachment raps vs Leonen to committee on justice
3 hours ago
Members of the lower chamber "overwhelmingly" adopted the motion for the House to send the raps to the panel.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte bars officials from talking about West Philippine Sea dispute
Duterte bars officials from talking about West Philippine Sea dispute
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has barred officials from talking about the West Philippine Sea row in public and has vowed to ignore...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte's West Philippine Sea remarks can be taken as 'surrendering' to China &mdash; Del Rosario
Duterte's West Philippine Sea remarks can be taken as 'surrendering' to China — Del Rosario
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
"China is not in full possession of the West Philippine Sea. If the Philippines takes that attitude, it can be construed by...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says VFA up for renegotiation
Duterte says VFA up for renegotiation
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the US is up for renegotiation, President Rodrigo Duterte said,...
Headlines
fbfb
Manila police to look into raps vs audience at viral street boxing in Tondo
Manila police to look into raps vs audience at viral street boxing in Tondo
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“What happened in Tondo is disappointing. It's the barangay officials who should be setting a good example, yet...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with