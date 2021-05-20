




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines pauses deployment of workers to Israel over security, safety concerns
Rockets are launched towards Israel from Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 12, 2021.
AFP/SAID KHATIB

                     

                        

                           
Philippines pauses deployment of workers to Israel over security, safety concerns

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 11:09am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is pausing the deployment of workers to Israel amid its conflict with Palestinian militants.



"The actual deployment is temporarily suspended, but there is no ban and the processing of the applications are still ongoing," Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told Philstar.com Thursday in a text message.





Bello said the suspension of deployment to Israel will continue until they are “assured of the safety of deployment.”



In an interview earlier Thursday with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo, Bello said they will continue processing the applications of 400 domestic workers, but would not yet deploy them to Israel.



“Simula ngayon, hindi muna. Makikipagkonsulta rin ako kay [Foreign Affairs] Secretary [Teodoro] Locsin sa alert level doon. Kasi nakikita naman natin, putukan dito, putukan doon, mahirap na baka mag-deploy tayo, may mangyari, malaking pananagutan ko po,” Bello said.



(We won’t deploy them for now. I will consult with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin on the alert level there. Because we’re seeing bombings here and there, it’s difficult if we deploy workers there and something happens, I’d have to answer for that.)



In a separate statement, Bello asked caregivers and health care workers scheduled for deployment to delay their departure for a bit.



"It will just be about a few days of delay. We just want to be sure they will be safe," he said.



He added that a rapid response team is ready to mobilize once Filipino workers in Israel would need to be repatriated, although the labor chief said that no Filipino worker wants to go home just yet.



According to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, there are around 30,000 Filipino workers in Israel, 400 of whom are staying in Gaza Strip and the two cities affected by rocket attacks.



An Israeli military source told Agence France-Presse that Israel is still assessing if conditions are right to halt its air campaign against Palestinian militants in Gaza, but is preparing for “more days” of strikes if necessary. — with reports from Mayen Jamalin/The STAR and Agence France-Presse.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
                                                      ISRAEL
                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
                                                      SILVESTRE BELLO III
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here is a rundown of some of the key arguments in the anti-terrorism law debates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the concerns over the West Philippine Sea, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed support for President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 100,000 national ID cards have been released and shipped to registrants nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP apologizes for community pantry red-tagging
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP apologizes for community pantry red-tagging


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
An official of the Philippine National Police yesterday apologized for the perceived profiling and red-tagging of organizers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Japan's Suga talk about COVID-19 aid, West Philippine Sea dispute in call
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Japan's Suga talk about COVID-19 aid, West Philippine Sea dispute in call


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The call lasted for about 20 minutes from 6 p.m., and was to mark the 65th year since the normalization of the two nations'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Peace consultant Casambre brings to SC attention his 'perplexing' designation as terrorist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peace consultant Casambre brings to SC attention his 'perplexing' designation as terrorist


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Peace consultant and anti-terrorism law petitioner Rey Casambre has brought to the Supreme Court’s attention his recent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG directs LGUs: Only disclose vaccine brands on-site instead of announcing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG directs LGUs: Only disclose vaccine brands on-site instead of announcing


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“The person will be informed of the brand in the vaccination center and he will have to give his informed consent but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Counterproductive' to conceal vaccine brands at inoculation sites &mdash; Hontiveros
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Counterproductive' to conceal vaccine brands at inoculation sites — Hontiveros


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It would be "counterproductive" not to announce the brands of COVID-19 vaccines available at inoculation sites, Sen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino workers&rsquo; mental health declines amid pandemic &ndash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino workers’ mental health declines amid pandemic – survey


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The mental health of Filipino workers declined amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey of more than 6,000 employees in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cebu Pacific flight carrying 500,000 CoronaVac doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:37 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with