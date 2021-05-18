Vaccine czar wants to expand vaccination to frontline workers, poor by end-May

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to expand the vaccine rollout to frontline workers and the poor by the last week of May in a bid to speed up the government’s sluggish vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

“Considering na gusto nating mapabilis, kumbaga lalakihan natin yung embudo. Kasi kung maliit ang embudo natin, wala tayo gaanong makukuha. So ang gagawin natin lalakihan natin ang net para ‘yong tinatawag nating target population lumaki,” Galvez told Duterte in a televised meeting aired Tuesday.

(Considering that we want to speed it up, we must widen our funnel. If we have a small funnel, we won’t be getting that much. So what we’ll do is we will widen our net so that we can expand our target population.)

Galvez said this was also the suggestion of the business sector, other members of Duterte’s Cabinet and the Senate, who are all wary of the possibility of the vaccines spoiling before they are used.

He suggested that jabs from the vaccine sharing platform COVAX be used on people under vaccine priority A5, or the indigent population, while vaccines bought by the government can be used on people under vaccine priority A4, or frontline workers.

The vaccine czar set a target of 500,000 vaccine doses administered per day — a staggering number compared to the current vaccination rate which just breached 120,000 a day last May 15 — so that the areas worst hit by the coronavirus could achieve herd immunity by November 27 or earlier.

Vaccine hesitancy

But vaccine hesitancy is a major roadblock toward this ambitious goal, with only 32% of Filipinos telling private pollster Pulse Asia that they are willing to get the shots, while the rest are worried about its safety.

“Ito po ang nakita nating isang malaking problema, na ‘yong A2 (senior citizens) at ‘yong A3 (people with comorbidities) natin, may mga iba na resistant po, Mr. President. Kaya kailangang-kailangang po mapangaralan natin,” Galvez said.

(We’re seeing this big problem, that senior citizens and people with comorbidities, some of them are resistant, Mr. President. That’s why we really need to educate them.)

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said they will be filming an infomercial on coronavirus vaccines to combat hesitancy.

Roque also floated the idea of requiring vaccination as a condition for the poor to get aid under the conditional cash transfer program or future aid programs.

“Ang dami pong nakikinabang diyan sa programang ‘yan ay pag naisama po natin sa kundisyon na ‘yan, marami pong mababakunahan,” he said.

(A lot of people are benefiting from this program and if we add this condition, a lot of people can get vaccinated.)