#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
After Caloocan resort gaffe, cops reminded: Closely supervise areas of responsibility
Swimming pool club Gubat Sa Ciudad Resort at Barangay 171 in Caloocan City ordered closed as seen on Monday, May 10, 2021 after it accommodated a crowd of customers, violating health protocols under a modified enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Boy Santos

After Caloocan resort gaffe, cops reminded: Closely supervise areas of responsibility

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police reminded police commanders to closely supervise their respective areas of responsibility to help curb a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This follows the relief of both Caloocan City’s Police Community Precinct 9 commander and the local barangay captain for "failing to effectively enforce minimum public health safety protocols." 

To recall, the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Brgy. Bagumbong, Caloocan City was shut down by the city government after opening its swimming pool to hundreds of people, including children, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that an investigation is still underway to determine Melgar’s culpability in the incident.

“We're still going to give him due process. But if the result of the probe shows that there is negligence on his part, he will definitely be charged. Even the chairman of the barangay where the resort is in wasn't saved in this incident,” said Eleazar partially in Filipino.

“Police are supposed to be making sure that the government's guidelines are being followed in the pandemic since the health of our communities depends on this. We can't neglect this responsibility,” he added.

Accountability for resort-goers, too

Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan has since implemented isolation and testing for COVID-19 on those who went to the resort. 

Eleazar in his statement also said that those who went to the Gubat sa Ciudad should later be held accountable for their irresponsible actions based on the penalties stipulated in the ordinance. 

“We can't always be patient with this," he said. 

"Hundreds of you had a good time in the middle of the pandemic in an area under MECQ and you even brought your children with you. If we just let it be, it will send a wrong message that you will just be forgiven for any violations and there is no responsibility for what you did."

Eleazar also emphasized that some of those who went to the Gubat sa Ciudad were reported to have expressed anger on a cameraman of a television network that went to the area to shoot as they were being led out of the resort.

Some of them, according to him, even beat up the cameraman.

“With what they did, where is the immediate reflection that what they did was wrong? Our investigation is ongoing with regard to this incident,” the PNP chief said.

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The WHO classified B.1.617 as a “variant of concern” as some available information suggest it has increased ...
Headlines
fbfb
Show-cause order issued to FDA over alleged pharma extortion
Show-cause order issued to FDA over alleged pharma extortion
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Anti-Red Tape Authority has issued a show-cause order to the Food and Drug Administration for its alleged inaction on...
Headlines
fbfb
DHL delivers 1st batch of Pfizer vaccines, diluents to Philippines
DHL delivers 1st batch of Pfizer vaccines, diluents to Philippines
12 hours ago
DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, announced the successful delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to...
Headlines
fbfb
Drug queen Yu Yuk Lai dead from COVID-19
Drug queen Yu Yuk Lai dead from COVID-19
15 hours ago
BuCor said Yu died at 9:47 a.m. from acute myocardial infarction, or stroke from blockage of a blood vessel in the brain...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to inoculate 25 million people by Christmas
Government to inoculate 25 million people by Christmas
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government aims to inoculate at least 25 million people within the third quarter as part of its goal to achieve a “better...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro
Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro
2 hours ago
The earthquake was also felt in Metro Manila. 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte appeals for Mindanao peace
Duterte appeals for Mindanao peace
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Saying he cannot wage a war against his fellow Filipinos, President Duterte yesterday appealed to concerned sectors in Mindanao...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Behavior biggest challenge in curbing COVID-19&rsquo;
‘Behavior biggest challenge in curbing COVID-19’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Fourteen months into the pandemic, people’s fear of COVID-19 seems to have diminished, driving them to become complacent...
Headlines
fbfb
Government allows &lsquo;unli&rsquo; deployment of nurses to UK
Government allows ‘unli’ deployment of nurses to UK
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government has allowed the deployment of an unlimited number of nurses to the United Kingdom.
Headlines
fbfb
Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccination for foreign domestic workers
Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccination for foreign domestic workers
12 hours ago
Hong Kong on Tuesday scrapped a plan to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for foreign domestic workers after the proposal...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with