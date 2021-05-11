PNP relieves Caloocan station commander over resort mass gathering

MANILA, Philippines — Police Maj. Harold Aaron Melgar, commander of the Caloocan Police Sub-Station 9 was relieved from his post Tuesday following the mass gathering at a resort in Caloocan.

This was confirmed to Philstar.com by Police Cpl. Armando Gaston of the Caloocan Police Station Tactical Operations Center.

To recall, the Gubat sa Ciudad Resort in Brgy. Bagumbong went viral on social media after photos surfaced of crowds swimming at the resort despite strict rules against public gatherings. Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan has since ordered the closure of the establishment.

Relief is different from removal from service, though it is unclear where Melgar will be reassigned. Gaston refused to comment on the matter.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said at a press briefing Monday is ready to file cases against the owner of the resort as well as the barangay captain of the locality.

"The point is that this should serve as a lesson and warning again to all others, not just the establishment but including the barangay chairman. They need to find a way to make sure this won't happen again," Eleazar said.

In a separate statement Sunday afternoon, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that failure on the part of local officials to enforce IATF resolutions may lead to charges filed against them for dereliction of duty based on Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code.

Philstar.com sought Police Col. Samuel Mina, Caloocan police chief for comment, though he has not responded as of this post. Mina's office also confirmed the development in a phone call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.