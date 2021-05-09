Caloocan closes resort for operating against gov't protocols

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan on Sunday shut down resort in the city for operating despite quarantine protocols in the capital region disallowing it.

Photos this afternoon went viral on social media showing a number of Filipinos swimming at the Gubat sa Ciudad Resort in Barangay Bagumbong.

The STAR, quoting Malapitan, reported that the resort's business license will be revoked following the incident.

LOOK: People are seen swimming in a pool at Gubat Sa Ciudad Resort in Caloocan City on Sunday despite the implementation of MECQ in the NCR+ bubble.



According to IATF guidelines, resorts are only allowed to operate in areas under GCQ and MGCQ.



????: STAR/Boy Santos pic.twitter.com/MDaygUVi0N — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 9, 2021

Per guidelines by the coronavirus task force, the said establishments are only allowed to resume work in areas under general community quarantine and Modified GCQ.

Metro Manila, as part of the 'NCR Plus' bubble, remains in Modified ECQ until May 14. It was returned to a stricter lockdown in end-March amid a record-high surge in additional infections.

On Sunday, the Philippines tallied 7,174 additional coronavirus cases. The overall count stood at 1,101,990.

Government agencies as well as the resort have also yet to issue a comment on the incident in Caloocan. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Marc Jayson Cayabyab/The STAR