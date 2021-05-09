#VACCINEWATCHPH
Caloocan closes resort for operating against gov't protocols
People are seen swimming in a pool at Gubat Sa Ciudad Resort in Caloocan City on May 9, 2021 despite the implementation of MECQ in the NCR+ bubble.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Caloocan closes resort for operating against gov't protocols

(Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan on Sunday shut down resort in the city for operating despite quarantine protocols in the capital region disallowing it.

Photos this afternoon went viral on social media showing a number of Filipinos swimming at the Gubat sa Ciudad Resort in Barangay Bagumbong. 

The STAR, quoting Malapitan, reported that the resort's business license will be revoked following the incident.

 

 

Per guidelines by the coronavirus task force, the said establishments are only allowed to resume work in areas under general community quarantine and Modified GCQ.

Metro Manila, as part of the 'NCR Plus' bubble, remains in Modified ECQ until May 14. It was returned to a stricter lockdown in end-March amid a record-high surge in additional infections.

On Sunday, the Philippines tallied 7,174 additional coronavirus cases. The overall count stood at 1,101,990.

Government agencies as well as the resort have also yet to issue a comment on the incident in Caloocan. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Marc Jayson Cayabyab/The STAR

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 20, 2021 - 7:53pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

April 20, 2021 - 7:53pm

The Department of Tourism supports the construction of temporary hospitals and pandemic-related facilities in tourism sites, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says Tuesday.

"The DOT is gratified and honored to be able to use its parks and public spaces in support of the national pandemic response," she says.

She made the comment at the groundbreaking for a Mega Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Rizal Park in Manila.

April 18, 2021 - 9:26am

St. Luke's Medical Center hospitals in Taguig and in Quezon City are at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, SLMC says Sunday morning.

It says that aside from the COVID-19 wards and ICU units being full, there are also "several critical patients in waiting at the Emergency Room."

SLMC says those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and who are in need of immediate treatment should consider other healthcare institutions for now. 

March 29, 2021 - 7:40am

Former president and Manila mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19.

Estrada's son, former senator JV Ejercito on Monday morning tweeted that his father was rushed to the hospital.

"Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus," Ejercito says.

March 28, 2021 - 3:25pm

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo is at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, Manila's Public Information Office announces.

The hopsital's COVID-19 ward and isolation rooms are already at 124.44% capacity while suspected COVID-19 cases are also waiting for swab test results.

The hospital will limit admission of COVID-19 patients but the emergency room will remain open.

March 25, 2021 - 8:38am

The COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila dropped to 1.91 as of March 24 but it is too early to tell if this is the start of a downward trend in the region, OCTA research says.

The average of new COVID-19 cases in the capital region was at 3,804 per day over the past week, which is a 61% increase from the previous week.

"The daily attack rate in NCR increased to 27.2 per 100,000, which puts the region in the high risk classification," the report read.

