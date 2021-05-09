DOH logs 7,174 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.1 million

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday tallied 7,174 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 1,101,990.

The numbers today came a week before government decides if 'NCR Plus' will stay under modified enhanced community quarantine, or shift to the less stricter GCQ.

Active cases decreased by 2,082 from yesterday's 63,376. The Department of Health said all laboratories were operational and submitted testing results.

Active cases: 61,294 or 5.6% of the total



Recoveries: 9,197, bringing the number to 1,022,224



Deaths: 204, or now 18,472 in total

What's new today?