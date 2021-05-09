Members of the Manila Police District Station 5 round up more than 100 individuals at the Ferguson basketball court in Ermita, Manila on May 6, 2021 for violating the curfew and health protocols.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DOH logs 7,174 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.1 million
(Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday tallied 7,174 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 1,101,990.
The numbers today came a week before government decides if 'NCR Plus' will stay under modified enhanced community quarantine, or shift to the less stricter GCQ.
Active cases decreased by 2,082 from yesterday's 63,376. The Department of Health said all laboratories were operational and submitted testing results.
- Active cases: 61,294 or 5.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 9,197, bringing the number to 1,022,224
- Deaths: 204, or now 18,472 in total
What's new today?
- The Department of Health reported 48,318 additional cases in total last week, or from May 2 to May 8.
- Vice President Leni Robredo urged officials to use only COVID-19 vaccines with emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Her comment came after President Rodrigo Duterte was inoculated with the Sinopharm, which has yet to be cleared by local regulators.
- OCTA Research said Metro Manila cases continue to be on the decline, but three cities outside the region are now seen as "areas of concern" due to a rise in infections.
- The Quezon City Police District said it will intensify enforcement of health protocols in the city. It vowed to deploy cops 24/7 particularly in public areas.
