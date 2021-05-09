#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH logs 7,174 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.1 million
Members of the Manila Police District Station 5 round up more than 100 individuals at the Ferguson basketball court in Ermita, Manila on May 6, 2021 for violating the curfew and health protocols.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

DOH logs 7,174 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.1 million

(Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday tallied 7,174 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 1,101,990.

The numbers today came a week before government decides if 'NCR Plus' will stay under modified enhanced community quarantine, or shift to the less stricter GCQ.

Active cases decreased by 2,082 from yesterday's 63,376. The Department of Health said all laboratories were operational and submitted testing results.

  • Active cases: 61,294 or 5.6% of the total

  • Recoveries: 9,197, bringing the number to 1,022,224

  • Deaths: 204, or now 18,472 in total

What's new today?

  • The Department of Health reported 48,318 additional cases in total last week, or from May 2 to May 8.

  • Vice President Leni Robredo urged officials to use only COVID-19 vaccines with emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Her comment came after President Rodrigo Duterte was inoculated with the Sinopharm, which has yet to be cleared by local regulators.

  • OCTA Research said Metro Manila cases continue to be on the decline, but three cities outside the region are now seen as "areas of concern" due to a rise in infections.

  • The Quezon City Police District said it will intensify enforcement of health protocols in the city. It vowed to deploy cops 24/7 particularly in public areas.

COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dionardo Carlos is PNP's next No. 4 as Eleazar forms command group
Dionardo Carlos is PNP's next No. 4 as Eleazar forms command group
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Carlos, a member of the PMA ”Maringal" Class of 1988, formerly served as PNP Director for Integrated Police...
Headlines
fbfb
Ivermectin peddler Defensor warns DOH may face raps over Remdesivir purchases
Ivermectin peddler Defensor warns DOH may face raps over Remdesivir purchases
2 hours ago
“All further purchases of remdesivir – after the WHO came out with its adverse recommendation – may be deemed...
Headlines
fbfb
Concrete plans on West Philippine Sea issue sought from possible presidential bets
Concrete plans on West Philippine Sea issue sought from possible presidential bets
4 hours ago
“Motherhood statements don’t count for anything when literally the future of the next generation of Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive
Over 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive
By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Another batch of over two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country yesterday through the COVAX Facility...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 Pinoys from COVID-19 hit cargo ship in stable condition
2 Pinoys from COVID-19 hit cargo ship in stable condition
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Two Filipino crewmembers who were in critical condition due to COVID-19 infections are now stable, a few days after they were...
Headlines
fbfb
Troops drive away BIFF gunmen from Maguindanao town market
Troops drive away BIFF gunmen from Maguindanao town market
By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Government troops, some in armored vehicles, drove yesterday dozens of heavily armed members of the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro...
Headlines
fbfb
Suspension of FDA regulatory function, Data Privacy Act sought
Suspension of FDA regulatory function, Data Privacy Act sought
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Authorities are eyeing the suspension of the regulatory power of the Food and Drug Administration and some provisions of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Government working on new SRP for imported pork
Government working on new SRP for imported pork
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The government will set a new suggested retail price for imported pork possibly this week, Agriculture Secretary William Dar...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows point-to-point travel from NCR Plus bubble
IATF allows point-to-point travel from NCR Plus bubble
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed point-to-point travel for residents...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with