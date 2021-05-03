7,255 new COVID-19 cases push overall count to 1.06 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 7,255 new coronavirus cases, with the country's total now at 1,062,225

Today's development saw active cases down by 2,006 from the 71,472 yesterday. Some 15 laboratories also did not turn in screening results.

Active cases: 69,466 or 6.5% of the total



Recoveries: 9,214, bringing the number to 975,234



Deaths: 94, or now 17,525 in total

