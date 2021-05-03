Residents of Old Balara in Quezon City queue at the Old Balara Elementary school during the continuation of the vaccination program for A1 to A3 category on Monday, May 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
7,255 new COVID-19 cases push overall count to 1.06 million
(Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 7,255 new coronavirus cases, with the country's total now at 1,062,225
Today's development saw active cases down by 2,006 from the 71,472 yesterday. Some 15 laboratories also did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 69,466 or 6.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 9,214, bringing the number to 975,234
- Deaths: 94, or now 17,525 in total
What's new today?
- DOH said the 15,000 doses of Sputnik V which arrived in the country last week will be given to five local governments in Metro Manila.
- Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire warned that they wil act accordingly on individuals distributing the ivermectin as a possible COVID-19 treatment.
- The Philippine College of Physicians said doctors prescribing it may be exposing patients to harmful side effects, as they reiterate that ivermectin does not improve a COVID-19 patient's condition.
