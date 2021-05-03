#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: Regulators looking into ivermectin distribution
Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list) lead the distribution of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin at Matandang Balara’s barangay hall in Quezon City on April 29, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

DOH: Regulators looking into ivermectin distribution

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Monday it will “act accordingly” on the distribution of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin led by two House lawmakers last week.  

 “We will act accordingly, according to the existing laws that we have in the country, according to the identified violations, according to the accountable persons,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing Monday.

Last week, Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list), who are not doctors by profession, distributed ivermectin capsules to some 200 Quezon City residents.  

They were assisted by medical professionals from the Concerned Doctors and Citizen of the Philippines, a group pushing for the use of the drug despite scant evidence backing its safety and efficacy for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Beneficiaries received prescriptions written on pieces of paper that lacked information of the issuing doctors such as their names and professional tax receipt numbers. The residents were also made to sign a waiver before receiving the capsules.

The DOH forwarded reports of invalid prescriptions to the Professional Regulation Commission, Vergeire said.

The Food and Drug Administration is also conducting an investigation.

It remains to be seen if initiatives to dispense ivermectin will be penalized.

The DOH and the FDA, in a statement last week, maintained they do not recommend the use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID. But to date, the country's drug regulator has issued compassionate special permits to five hospitals, allowing them to use the anti-parasitic medication to treat COVID-19 patients. 

The FDA also allows licensed pharmacies to compound the drug and properly dispense it to patients with valid prescriptions.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered government agencies to conduct clinical trials to determine the efficacy of ivermectin in combating COVID-19.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
9 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has protested the "shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges"...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Philippine College of Physicians, the umbrella organization of internists in the country, issued statement Sunday opposing...
Headlines
fbfb
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
3 hours ago
"China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O... GET THE FUCK OUT," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin twe...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 5 priority groups immunized by midyear
DOH: 5 priority groups immunized by midyear
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health is looking to wrap up COVID-19 immunization for those under the five Priority Groups Category A within...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace saddened by survey suggesting 60% of Pinoys hungry
Palace saddened by survey suggesting 60% of Pinoys hungry
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday attributed the high incidence of food insecurity to the loss of jobs caused by the pandemic and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippine journalists: Anti-terrorism law will reduce country to unquestioning individuals
Philippine journalists: Anti-terrorism law will reduce country to unquestioning individuals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 minutes ago
As the Supreme Court continues its debates on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, Philippine journalists...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros calls for special audit of 'Bayanihan' funds
Hontiveros calls for special audit of 'Bayanihan' funds
1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said health workers have yet to receive their hazard pay and medical facilities are still lacking despite...
Headlines
fbfb
7,255 new COVID-19 cases push overall count to 1.06 million
7,255 new COVID-19 cases push overall count to 1.06 million
1 hour ago
The Department of Health on Monday reported 7,255 new coronavirus cases, with the country's total now at 1,062,225
Headlines
fbfb
First batch of Sputnik V vaccines to be used in vaccination centers in 5 Metro Manila cities
First batch of Sputnik V vaccines to be used in vaccination centers in 5 Metro Manila cities
3 hours ago
The first batch of Sputnik V jabs, which arrived last Saturday, will be used in a “pilot run” to assess the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
SC opens all offices on May 3
SC opens all offices on May 3
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
This also means that the seven-day extension for filing of pleadings and motions while the SC was physically closed shall...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with