#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Some minimum wage workers, OFWs to get COVID-19 vaccine on Labor Day
Workers erect steel posts at a construction site along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on April 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Some minimum wage workers, OFWs to get COVID-19 vaccine on Labor Day

(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Some minimum wage workers and overseas Filipino workers under the fourth priority group will get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Labor Day, Malacañang announced.

This is after the government’s pandemic task force approved the Department of Labor and Employment’s request for 5,000 vaccine doses to be used in a “symbolic inoculation ceremony” on May 1.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the labor department has been directed to create a masterlist to ensure the equitable representation of the labor sector during the ceremony.

The workers who would be chosen to participate in the ceremony would effectively be the first people under the fourth priority group to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government has not yet released guidelines on the inoculation of people under priority group A4, which it targets to begin vaccinating by June.

While the government touts that the Philippines is the third country in Southeast Asia with the most number of doses administered, it neglects to say that only around 1% of the population have been given a vaccine and has been administering shots at a snail’s pace owing also to the scarce supply of jabs. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 VACCINES LABOR DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 22 hours ago
"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation...
Headlines
fbfb
De La Salle professors &lsquo;appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
De La Salle professors ‘appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
1 day ago
"We re-assert that appeasement emboldens the aggressor, peace without dignity is subjugation, and asserting our rights is...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
2 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 42 minutes ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
SC OKs cash aid to court personnel hospitalized, died due to COVID-19
SC OKs cash aid to court personnel hospitalized, died due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 46 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has approved financial aid to court judges and employees who were hospitalized and died due to COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors recommend 'flexible' MECQ
Metro Manila mayors recommend 'flexible' MECQ
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“The mayor agreed to impose a ‘flexible’ MECQ,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman...
Headlines
fbfb
Maria Ressa wins UN press prize
Maria Ressa wins UN press prize
3 hours ago
"Maria Ressa's unerring fight for freedom of expression is an example for many journalists around the world," jury chair Marilu...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA allows 2 more hospitals to use Ivermectin
FDA allows 2 more hospitals to use Ivermectin
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Two more hospitals were granted compassionate special permits by the Food and Drug Administration to use anti-parasitic drug...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with