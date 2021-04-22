#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
On Earth Day, group says money for anti-red task force better spent on environment
Members of Upland Farmers Association of Brgy. Mamuyao, Inc. talk while walking toward the reforestation site on February 16, 2021.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV

On Earth Day, group says money for anti-red task force better spent on environment

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The multibillion-peso budget of the government’s anti-communist insurgency task force—which has been known for its persistent red-tagging of activists, including environmental defenders—should have been allocated to initiatives that will protect the environment and those who stand up for it, a group said Thursday.

In the Philippines, defending the environment can be dangerous as the country has been declared the second deadliest in the world for land and environmental defenders.

The passage of the contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and the constant red-tagging by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Insurgency (NTF-ELCAC) have also put the lives of environmental activists at risk.

On Earth Day, Center for Environmental Concerns Philippines Executive Director Lia Mai Torres said the P19.1-billion budget allocated to the NTF-ELCAC should have gone to environment-related projects.

“Instead of giving this to those who red-tag, it is better to give it to initiatives that will help the environment. This is the people’s money that is being used to harm us,” Torres said in Filipino during a briefing Thursday. Her organization has been red-tagged twice.

In a separate release, Torres said the funding could have been allocated to biodiversity protection. She noted there is an annual biodiversity gap of P19 billion in the country, with only P2 billion allotted to funding protected areas.

Senators are now pushing to defund NTF-ELCAC after its spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. said the task force is profiling organizers of community pantries and accused some of them of being members or supporters of the communist rebellion.

‘Green new leadership’

Environmental groups also called for a “green new leadership” that will institute a moratorium on extractive and destructive projects such as mining, reclamation and fossil fuel power plants, undertake a just and green recovery plan that will subsidize universally accessible public health and social amelioration, and recognize and protect environmental defenders.

Under such leadership, the government must also double the budget for biodiversity and environmental conservation, accelerate the transition to a new, just clean energy economy, scale up community-level zero waste management model, subsidize climate-resilient sustainable livelihoods, expand climate education, and push for a “people’s green new deal” that will facilitate just compensation from top emitters.

“We cannot continue doing business as usual,” Torres said.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte issued an order to lift a nine-year moratorium on granting new mining permits in the country, in a move that groups describe as one of the biggest blows to efforts to preserve natural resources in the Philippines.

Torres said the administration’s pursuit of mining and other destructive activities to revive the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the Philippines at least P680-billion ecological deficit and damages.

“The pandemic highlighted it: there should have been a reversal from such policy of opening up. That’s the initial step if he is sincere to have green governance and leadership, he must protect local economy and local ecology,” said Rosario Guzman, head of the research department of IBON Foundation.

Billie Dumaliang, trustee and advocacy officer of Masungi Georeserve in Rizal, said there must be investment for a nature-based economy in the country.

Other environmental groups who also issued the call for a “green new leadership” include Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment, 350.org Pilipinas, Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines, and AGHAM Advocates of Science and Technology for the People.

US assistance 

In a separate forum, the US Embassy in Manila said the US will make sure that climate finance and climate assistance will reach countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate crisis such as the Philippines.

One of the mechanisms is the Green Climate Fund, a key element of the historic Paris Agreement that is mandated to support developing countries raise and realize their emission reduction commitments. 

“I expect that we will be looking at ways to increase cooperation specifically on climate targets over the next years,” Claire Bea, chief of the science, technology and health unit of the US Embassy, said. 

The Philippines committed to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% betwen 2020 and 2030. Of the target, 79.29% is conditional, while the remaining 2.71% is unconditional, which means it will be undertaken without international funding and assistance.

ENVIRONMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
If law enforcers approach community pantries and their organizers, veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno offers the following...
Headlines
fbfb
'Sayang lang pera&rsquo;: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
'Sayang lang pera’: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Two senators on Wednesday night revived proposals to defund the government's anti-communist task force after one of its red-tagging...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver &mdash; think tank
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
The remaining ships in Julian Felipe Reef have the same name as the Chinese vessel that rammed into fishing boat Gem-Ver in...
Headlines
fbfb
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"We decided to close the community pantry because my family is worried that we might be red-tagged," the post by Arellano...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The US State Department has urged its citizens not to travel to the Philippines, citing health concerns due to COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
500K more Sinovac doses arrive in Manila
500K more Sinovac doses arrive in Manila
By Alexis Romero | 45 minutes ago
"More or less 100,000 doses will go to Metro Manila. The deployment will be done in two to three days and we expect it to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to skip ASEAN summit on coup-hit Myanmar
Duterte to skip ASEAN summit on coup-hit Myanmar
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"The President, through Secretary Locsin, will convey the Philippines’ commitment to ASEAN’s collective efforts...
Headlines
fbfb
Elderly teachers, school staff or those with comorbidities can already get vaccine &mdash; DepEd
Elderly teachers, school staff or those with comorbidities can already get vaccine — DepEd
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education on Thursday said teachers and school staff who are senior citizens or with comorbidities can already...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite NTF-ELCAC claims, Palace says community pantries welcome
Despite NTF-ELCAC claims, Palace says community pantries welcome
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"As far as the community pantry is concerned, the position of the president is clear," the president's spokesperson said...
Headlines
fbfb
Worried police have profiled you? IBP has guidance on what to do
Worried police have profiled you? IBP has guidance on what to do
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
If police asked for your personal data and you fear that you have been profiled, Integrated Bar of the Philippines President...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with