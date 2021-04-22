#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Groups seek CHR resolution on world's first climate change, human rights inquiry
An aerial view shows destroyed and flooded houses after super Typhoon Goni hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020.
AFP/Charism Sayat

Groups seek CHR resolution on world's first climate change, human rights inquiry

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental and human rights group called on the Commission on Human Rights to expedite the issuance of the resolution to the world's first investigation into corporate responsibility for the climate crisis. 

In a statement released on Earth Day, April 22, the organizations said the resolution can aid the crafting of a clear people-centered recovery plan as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted issues that have long been driven by climate change such as food insecurity, health risks and dwindling livelihoods. 

The petitioners also said the findings of the CHR are expected to provide an unprecedented basis for future climate justice litigation and policymaking needed to keep global temperatures below 1.5 °C 

The inquiry, which took place from 2015 to 2018, looks into the responsibility of fossil fuel companies for human rights impacts emerging from business practices that aggravate climate change. It is said to be the first of its kind in the world.

“An immediate and strong resolution from the CHR on the climate and human rights petition would provide a strong rallying point to protect humanity from further climate-destructive activities by entities that put profit over people and the planet. This will be the Filipino people’s legacy to the rest of the world,” Greenpeace Southeast Asia Executive Director Yeb Saño said. 

“We want the CHR to release the resolution because it will give us some relief from the impacts of the climate crisis. It is high time we show the world that communities and people are rising up from the big polluters that are responsible for the climate emergency we face,” Beckie Malay of the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement said. 

In September 2015, typhoon survivors and civil society groups filed a complaint before the CHR, calling for probe into the possible human rights violations of 47 biggest fossil fuel and cement companies called “carbon majors” resulting from climate change. 

The commission carried out public hearings in Manila, New York and London as part of its investigations. 

Under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, global warming must be limited well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts for a tougher ceiling of 1.5°C.

According to a special report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, global carbon dioxide emissions must be halved by 2030 before falling to net zero by mid-century at the latest.

The IPCC’s Special Report on 1.5 degrees Celsius shows that global CO2 emissions must be halved by 2030 before falling to net zero by mid century at the latest. 

“We have only nine years left to take action,” Erwin Puhawan of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice said. 

CLIMATE CHANGE CLIMATE CRISIS COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
If law enforcers approach community pantries and their organizers, veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno offers the following...
Headlines
fbfb
US bans travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
US bans travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The US State Department has urged its citizens not to travel to the Philippines, citing health concerns due to COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 23 hours ago
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 in the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT wants NCR+ movement restrictions lifted
DOT wants NCR+ movement restrictions lifted
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is seeking to lift the movement restrictions in Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces to give...
Headlines
fbfb
5 regions running out of ICU beds &ndash; DOH
5 regions running out of ICU beds – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Intensive care unit beds in five regions of the country continue to be at a “high” or “critical” rate...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIST: 33 more Philippine hotels awarded world tourism body&rsquo;s safe travels stamp
LIST: 33 more Philippine hotels awarded world tourism body’s safe travels stamp
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
A total of 33 Department of Tourism-accredited accommodation establishments have been awarded the World Travel and Tourism...
Headlines
fbfb
3 areas under Signal no. 1 as 'Bising' weakens
3 areas under Signal no. 1 as 'Bising' weakens
4 hours ago
At 4 a.m., Bising was located 350 km east of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 150 kph and gusts of 185 kph. It is moving northward...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
Palace: Give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday urged senators to give the executive order that lowered the tariffs on pork imports a chance,...
Headlines
fbfb
Earth Day enjoins Filipinos to combat climate change
Earth Day enjoins Filipinos to combat climate change
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
As the country celebrates Earth Day today, Filipinos are called to join efforts to combat climate change and environmental...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines drops further in World Press Freedom Index
Philippines drops further in World Press Freedom Index
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
With a global score of 45.64, the Philippines dropped two notches to 138 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with