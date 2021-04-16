#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines submits 1st greenhouse gas reduction target to UN
A resident walks past uprooted banana trees washed up on a river bank after Typhoon Molave hit the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro province, on Oct. 26, 2020.
AFP/Erik De Castro

Philippines submits 1st greenhouse gas reduction target to UN

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines finally submitted to the United Nations its commitment to cut down greenhouse gas emissions by 75% between 2020 and 2030.

The government submitted its first Nationally Determined Contribution to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change on Thursday. An NDC outlines the government’s plan to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The country committed to reduce its GHG emissions by 75%—which would come from the sectors of agriculture, wastes, industry, transport and energy—from 2020 to 2030.

Of the target, only 72.29% is conditional, while the remaining 2.71% is unconditional, which means it will be undertaken without international funding and assistance.

The government said it will do adaptation measures across but not limited to the sectors of agriculture, forestry, coastal and marine ecosystems and biodiversity, health, and human security.

“The Philippines shall pursue forest protection, forest restoration and reforestation, and access to results-based finance in forest conservation. The country shall also endeavor to undertake equitable adaptation strategies with mitigation co-benefits and ensure their contribution to the national pandemic recovery,” the NDC also read.

The Philippines, one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, failed to submit its NDC last December 31. Parties to the historic Paris Agreement were requested to submit their pledges by 2020 and every five years thereafter.

From pledge to transformative action

Nazrin Castro, branch manager of The Climate Reality Project Philippines, lauded the government for submitting its first NDC committed but she noted that this is just the “first step” in ensuring the country’s just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

“This roadmap should hammer out the sectoral policies and measures that will deliver our NDC target and will spell out detailed plans and timetables for the transition of sectors into a low-carbon economy in line with our aspiration to peak our emissions by 2030,” Castro said.

Rex Barrer, climate governance lead of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, said that despite the “frustration” over the low unconditional number, the policy group “[takes] hope in the Department of Energy’s commitment to continuously update it pledge as reflected in the current effort to improve on the Philippine Energy Plan.”

When the final draft of the climate plan was presented to stakeholders in February, over 20 environmental groups such as Aksyon Klima Pilipinas, Greenpeace Philippine and EcoWaste Coalition said the document “seemingly focused more on compliance than substance.”

But Barrer said it is now time to turn the pledge to transformative action.

“The NDC should embody the country’s highest possible climate ambition, as written in a resolution by House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, and should serve as our strategy toward a climate-resilient, low carbon, and sustainable future. We are still a long way from that goal,” he said.

Under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, global warming must be limited well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts for a tougher ceiling of 1.5°C.

Out of the 196 parties to the accord, 192 submitted their first NDCs. Meanwhile, eight parties submitted their second NDCs. 

CLIMATE CHANGE CLIMATE CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization &lsquo;disappointing&rsquo; amid bed shortage
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization ‘disappointing’ amid bed shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The sad part really is, well looking back now, it doesn't look like he was in really dire need of hospitalization at the...
Headlines
fbfb
Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR
Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR
6 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm Bising entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 6:20 a.m. on...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs chief Ging Reyes defended the airing of a Chinese language newscast on ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, who filed a complaint against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court in 2017 only...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF approves 4th priority group for COVID-19 vaccination
IATF approves 4th priority group for COVID-19 vaccination
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
They will be next in line for inoculation after health workers (A1), senior citizens (A2) and people with co-morbidities...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
By PhilstarLIVE | 48 minutes ago
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Bising.
Headlines
fbfb
SC: 137,645 inmates freed since pandemic last year
SC: 137,645 inmates freed since pandemic last year
52 minutes ago
More than 137,000 inmates have been released to decongest cramped jails since the pandemic last year, the Office of the Court...
Headlines
fbfb
After backlash, ANC stops airing Chinese language newscast
After backlash, ANC stops airing Chinese language newscast
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Following heavy backlash on social media, ABS-CBN News Channel has ended its partnership with Chinatown News TV and will no...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP names Ronaldo Olay as new spokesperson
PNP names Ronaldo Olay as new spokesperson
1 hour ago
Police Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay on Friday will take over as the Philippine National Police's new spokesperson. 
Headlines
fbfb
A&ntilde;o returns to work after three-month absence
Año returns to work after three-month absence
2 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año returned to work Friday after a three-month absence to fully recover from COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with