#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
SC calls on Judiciary officials, staff to register for A4 vaccination priority group
This photo was taken during the inoculation of senior citizens with comorbidity and frontliners at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City during the continuation of administration of Sinovac vaccine on April, 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

SC calls on Judiciary officials, staff to register for A4 vaccination priority group

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Court Administrator called on court employees and officers who wish to be vaccinated under the A4 priority group of the Judiciary to register with them.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez issued OCA Circular 50-2021 and urged all “judges and court personnel of the first and second level courts who wish to be inoculated under Priority Group A4 of the Judiciary should submit their names and other personal information no later than April 22 2021.”

They can register using this link.

The form found on the site for the Supreme Court COVID-19 Inoculation Drive asks them to fill out their name, office/station, designation, place of residence. If their city or town of residence however is not included in the drop down list, they can choose the nearest city or municipality to them.

“Accordingly, they will have to thereafter register with their respective Local Government Units (LGUs) once their LGUs are accepting registrations for those in Priority Group A4,” Marquez said.

The court administrator added that the data that will gather will be shared with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and the concerned LGUS to ensure a sufficient supply of vaccines to court personnel.

Marquez also assured that information will be processed under the Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Court officials and staff as frontliners

The government has approved the request of the Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe to include court officers in the A4 priority group, for frontliners in essential sectors.

Those included in this category will receive their vaccine after healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2) and people with comorbidities.

In its updated list released Friday, the Palace said all “frontline workers in law/justice, security and social protection sectors” have been included in the A4 priority group. Litigation lawyers are also covered in the category.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra added that their “immediate staff” are also under the A4 category.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year. More than a month into the national vaccination program, the government has administered 1,255,716 doses as of April 13.

Only 162,065 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving their second jabs.

The country hit 936,133 total COVID-19 infections on Sunday. Active cases are recorded at 141,089. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
RSA puts Pacquiao &lsquo;endorsement&rsquo; to rest
RSA puts Pacquiao ‘endorsement’ to rest
12 hours ago
Business tycoon Ramon Ang, the newly appointed chief executive officer of San Miguel Corp., recently clarified a statement...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Business as usual lockdowns won&rsquo;t work&rsquo;
‘Business as usual lockdowns won’t work’
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday called for a more hands-on approach in the government’s COVID-19 response as cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"Community [pantries are] an act of resistance against government neglect and indifference."
Headlines
fbfb
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
play
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
20 hours ago
"Such disinformation is an act of reckless agitation emanating from detractors, who have a limited and myopic appreciation...
Headlines
fbfb
WTO, WHO: Unequal distribution of vaccines &lsquo;morally unconscionable&rsquo;
WTO, WHO: Unequal distribution of vaccines ‘morally unconscionable’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
World health and trade bodies hit last weekend the sharp disparities in distribution of vaccines in the global fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DILG: Ayuda distribution now 40% complete in Metro Manila
DILG: Ayuda distribution now 40% complete in Metro Manila
18 minutes ago
“While we want the ayuda to reach our people quickly, we do not want the distribution to become super spreader events....
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
By PhilstarLIVE | 32 minutes ago
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Bising.
Headlines
fbfb
Typhoon Bising to dump 'moderate to heavy rain' in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas
Typhoon Bising to dump 'moderate to heavy rain' in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas
3 hours ago
PAGASA said the typhoon is expected to maintain its current intensity in the next 12 to 24 hours before gradually weakening...
Headlines
fbfb
University professors reject 'asserting sovereignty constitutes war' argument on West Philippine Sea
University professors reject 'asserting sovereignty constitutes war' argument on West Philippine Sea
3 hours ago
"We reject the argument that asserting our sovereignty, protecting our fisherfolk and managing and protecting our own natural...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with