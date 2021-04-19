SC calls on Judiciary officials, staff to register for A4 vaccination priority group

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Court Administrator called on court employees and officers who wish to be vaccinated under the A4 priority group of the Judiciary to register with them.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez issued OCA Circular 50-2021 and urged all “judges and court personnel of the first and second level courts who wish to be inoculated under Priority Group A4 of the Judiciary should submit their names and other personal information no later than April 22 2021.”

They can register using this link.

The form found on the site for the Supreme Court COVID-19 Inoculation Drive asks them to fill out their name, office/station, designation, place of residence. If their city or town of residence however is not included in the drop down list, they can choose the nearest city or municipality to them.

“Accordingly, they will have to thereafter register with their respective Local Government Units (LGUs) once their LGUs are accepting registrations for those in Priority Group A4,” Marquez said.

The court administrator added that the data that will gather will be shared with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and the concerned LGUS to ensure a sufficient supply of vaccines to court personnel.

Marquez also assured that information will be processed under the Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Court officials and staff as frontliners

The government has approved the request of the Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe to include court officers in the A4 priority group, for frontliners in essential sectors.

Those included in this category will receive their vaccine after healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2) and people with comorbidities.

In its updated list released Friday, the Palace said all “frontline workers in law/justice, security and social protection sectors” have been included in the A4 priority group. Litigation lawyers are also covered in the category.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra added that their “immediate staff” are also under the A4 category.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year. More than a month into the national vaccination program, the government has administered 1,255,716 doses as of April 13.

Only 162,065 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving their second jabs.

The country hit 936,133 total COVID-19 infections on Sunday. Active cases are recorded at 141,089. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico