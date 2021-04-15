#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines logs 11,429 new COVID-19 infections; active cases now at 183,527
A health worker arranges the medical tent at Go Belmonte Super Health Center and Lying-in Clinic in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City on April 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

(Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday recorded 11,429 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 904,285.

  • Active cases: 183,527 or 20.3% of the total
  • Recoveries: 856, pushing total to 705,164
  • Deaths: 148, bringing total to 15,594

What's new today?

  • The number of COVID-19 patients calling the government’s One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) to seek assistance in hospitalization jumped three-fold over the past months, its operations head said Wednesday. 

  • Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Wednesdsay said he ordered the nationwide implementation of free ride service for health workers and authorized persons outside of residence or APORs. 

  •  A Philippine General Hospital doctor said he was dismayed by presidential spokesman Harry Roque's swift admission to the hospital for COVID-19 ahead of the large number of patients who have been waiting in line. 

  • After Malacañang falsely claimed that the US has not given a single vaccine to the Philippines, Washington on Thursday said it donated P170 million to Manila's vaccination program, bringing its total pandemic assistance to the country to nearly P1.3 billion. 

  • Former president Joseph Estrada was transferred to a regular room after nine days in the intensive care unit due to severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, his son, Jinggoy Estrada, said Wednesday. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

