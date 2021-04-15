Philippines logs 11,429 new COVID-19 infections; active cases now at 183,527

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday recorded 11,429 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 904,285.

The number of COVID-19 patients calling the government's One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) to seek assistance in hospitalization jumped three-fold over the past months, its operations head said Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Wednesdsay said he ordered the nationwide implementation of free ride service for health workers and authorized persons outside of residence or APORs.

A Philippine General Hospital doctor said he was dismayed by presidential spokesman Harry Roque's swift admission to the hospital for COVID-19 ahead of the large number of patients who have been waiting in line.

After Malacañang falsely claimed that the US has not given a single vaccine to the Philippines, Washington on Thursday said it donated P170 million to Manila's vaccination program, bringing its total pandemic assistance to the country to nearly P1.3 billion.