Philippines logs 11,429 new COVID-19 infections; active cases now at 183,527
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday recorded 11,429 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 904,285.
- Active cases: 183,527 or 20.3% of the total
- Recoveries: 856, pushing total to 705,164
- Deaths: 148, bringing total to 15,594
The number of COVID-19 patients calling the government’s One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) to seek assistance in hospitalization jumped three-fold over the past months, its operations head said Wednesday.
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Wednesdsay said he ordered the nationwide implementation of free ride service for health workers and authorized persons outside of residence or APORs.
A Philippine General Hospital doctor said he was dismayed by presidential spokesman Harry Roque's swift admission to the hospital for COVID-19 ahead of the large number of patients who have been waiting in line.
After Malacañang falsely claimed that the US has not given a single vaccine to the Philippines, Washington on Thursday said it donated P170 million to Manila's vaccination program, bringing its total pandemic assistance to the country to nearly P1.3 billion.
Former president Joseph Estrada was transferred to a regular room after nine days in the intensive care unit due to severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, his son, Jinggoy Estrada, said Wednesday.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
