#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Very basic' hospital command center setup leaves it unreachable amid COVID-19 surge
A sign is placed at the emergency entrance of the Makati Medical Center in Makati City as the private hospital reaches full capacity for the COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file

'Very basic' hospital command center setup leaves it unreachable amid COVID-19 surge

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines —A command center created to refer COVID-19 patients to hospitals has apparently been unreachable at times during the current surge in cases due to its “very basic” setup.

Department of Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said the hotline of the One Hospital Command Center is sometimes unreachable because it does not have a call forwarding feature that would have enabled its small pool of 30 agents to simultaneously cater to calls that have exponentially grown from just 70 calls a day to 388 calls per day.

"We don’t have any kind of forward calls towards other units because our setup is very basic," Vega, who heads the command center, told a congressional inquiry on Tuesday.

“Once you call the Globe or PLDT number, if it keeps on ringing, it means the agent is engaged,” said Vega, who also serves as the government’s treatment czar. “So we are trying to improve this by making sure we have more landlines and a PBX (private branch exchange) system to have call forwarding.”

Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (Marikina) called this a “very lame excuse,” before turning to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to ask what she should do if she were a COVID-19 patient needing hospitalization.

Duque could not provide a clear answer and only said that patients must listen to their doctor’s advice if they should opt for alternatives to hospitalization, like availing of medical services at their homes.

“Mayroon naman po kayong doktor (You have a doctor,) so the professional advice of the doctor must be heeded. You can discuss that with the physician,” he said.

Many Filipinos do not have personal doctors and the One Hospital Command Center is supposed to be a healthcare referral network to connect possible COVID-19 patients with "service providers such as hospitals, quarantine facilities, and medical transportation," according to a September 2020 Department of Health press release.

Improvements incoming?

Duque and Vega assured that they are working to expand the capacity of the One Hospital Command, which was launched to monitor hospital occupancy and smoothen the referral of COVID-19 patients.

Vega said they are making sure that they have the necessary IT staff and call center agents to keep the command center responsive, and that they have coordinated with PLDT for “more sophisticated” communications.

“We are going to respond in a better way by improving the capacity of the one hospital command because the objective is very clear that we need to have coordinated care and referral for all COVID and even non-COVID patients,” he said.

Command center vision

The command center was opened in August 2020, when the country was also facing a surge of COVID-19 cases and medical facilities were reporting that they were getting overwhelmed and running out of beds for coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. then said that the command center will ease the coordination and referral of patients across health facilities and ensure there are enough hospital beds for severe and moderate coronavirus cases.

Those needing help with treating or isolating a COVID-19 patient may reach the command through hotlines 0919-977-3333, 0915-777-7777 and (02) 886 505 00 or download the PureForce Citizens App and send a report through it.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Tuesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the one week ECQ in the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
20 hours ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"It's simple mathematics. Why would they go out if they won't earn?"
Headlines
fbfb
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General’s motions for extension to answer the push for a temporary stop on the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Extending the lockdown in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces is the "absolute last resort," Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines &lsquo;profoundly dismayed&rsquo; as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
Philippines ‘profoundly dismayed’ as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday expressed alarm over the violence in Myanmar but again stopped short of condemning the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
3 hours ago
More universities could soon become sites for the country's COVID-19 vaccination program, the Commission on Higher Education...
Headlines
fbfb
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
3 hours ago
The government’s coronavirus task force will meet on Saturday to discuss whether the Enhanced Community Quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos would prevail over the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of "bleak months" ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with