#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOTr: No disruption of transport services except for reduced capacity
Passengers inside a jeepney with plastic seat dividers in Tandang Sora, Quezon City wear face mask and face shield on Sept. 15, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOTr: No disruption of transport services except for reduced capacity

(Philstar.com) - March 28, 2021 - 6:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — With a second enhanced community quarantine starting on Monday, all modes of public transportation are expected to continue unhampered by the uniform curfews, albeit at drastically scaled back capacity, transportation officials disclosed Sunday.

"Movement of persons shall be limited to essential purpose or activities, and authorized persons outside of residences," the coronavirus task force's guidelines on enhanced community quarantine read. 

Memories of the pandemic's earlier transport woes are still fresh. The first ECQ in March saw a return of the familiar transport pitfalls that commuter groups have long bemoaned in the country's public transportation system: long lines at public transportation hubs and extreme congestion on major thoroughfares.

In the absence of transportation, thousands of Filipinos, some of them healthcare frontliners, were forced to walk to work or learn to bike, in a pandemic that requires social distancing. 

Transport advocates with the Move as One coalition have cast fear over a repeat of this scenario, urging the national government in a letter to ensure sufficient capacity for the one week of ECQ. 

READ: Group appeals to gov't: Ensure stable public transport during ECQ

Road, rail transport 

At a press briefing Sunday evening, ranking officials of the Department of Transportation said all passengers of public transportation would be screened for documents proving they are authorized persons outside residences or APORs before allowing them on board. 

According to DOTr Undersecretary for rails TJ Batan, passenger capacity will be cut back to 20-30% from the 50% imposed earlier, while the Holy Week maintenance schedule in all operating lines will also be retained.

The limits are: 

  • Light Rail Transit-Line 1: 370 passengers per train set
  • Light Rail Transit-Line 2: 274 passengers per train set
  • Metro Rail Transit-Line 3: 372 passengers per train set
  • Philippine National Railways: 310 passengers per train set

"We're expecting lower ridership due to the closing of operations of Holy Week and the restrictions of ECQ," Batan said in mixed Filipino and English. "But for our APORs, we will still serve them." 

Transportation Assistant Secretary Steve Pastor said that the road sector would impose a 50% maximum allowable capacity for all public utility vehicles, including all buses, taxis, tricycles, and jeepneys, while no fare increases will be imposed for the ECQ period. 

Pastor added that no substantial changes would be imposed, as the road sector would be strictly implementing existing protocols including: 

  • A one-seat-apart arrangement required of operators regardless of the presence of plastic barriers
     
  • PUVs are also required to have markings on seats to highlight the requirement.
     
  • Public utility buses may only take on point-to-point trips and may only service authorized persons outside residences or APORs. 
     
  • Pastor added that enforcement operations, including daily random inspections at terminals, will still be carried out by the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic. 
     
  • The Philippine National Police will be in charge of apprehending and penalizing violators, the department added. 
     
  • Illegal motorcycle taxi services, or habal-habal, are still prohibited.

Asked about the department's expected demand for the ECQ period, Pastor said that the public should stay home and cooperate with the government. "We're hoping for cooperation so we can go back to general community quarantine," he said. 

Pastor also pointed to the benefits of the department's service contracting program. However, many drivers and operators are not yet part of the program, and it is not yet clear how much of the 74,000 jeepney units idled by the suspension of public transportation will be allowed back on the road.

READ: Traffic body vows stricter enforcement of pandemic protocols on public transport

Other sectors 

  • For the aviation sector, Civil Aeronautics Board executive director Carmelo Arcilla said that international inbound passenger capacity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will remain limited at the maximum of 1,500 passengers per day.
     
  • Arcilla added that domestic commercial operations will be allowed subject to compliance with restrictions on capacity, while all airlines are required to observe minimum health protocols including immediate notification of flight statuses to passengers.
     
  • Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago said that maritime transport would also continue serving the public at 50% capacity subject to stricter health protocols and other requirements imposed by local governments later on. 
     
  • "We're asking for understanding from the public. We will not be allowing them inside vessels or facilities if they are not APORs," Santiago said. "This isn't just about enforcement. We're hoping for the public's cooperation." 

Across all modes, the "seven public transport commandments" still apply, the department said.

These are:

  1. Required wearing of face masks and face shields 
  2. No talking
  3. No eating
  4. Required ventilation of vehicles 
  5. Frequent disinfection of units 
  6. No passengers with symptoms allowed 
  7. Physical and social distancing between passengers 

As of the health department's latest tally Sunday afternoon, over 721,000 infections have been recorded in the Philippines after health authorities recorded 9,475 additional COVID-19 cases—marking the third straight day that the Philippines saw more than 9,000 additional COVID-19 infections. 

It has been 376 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted in Luzon. The Philippines is still under the world's longest lockdown. 

Franco Luna 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION MASS TRANSPORTATION CRISIS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines goes full circle as ECQ back in Metro Manila, 4 other areas
play
Philippines goes full circle as ECQ back in Metro Manila, 4 other areas
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
(Updated 7:59 p.m.) The Philippines is up for a throwback to the early days of the pandemic, with the government set to place...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ
Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ
23 hours ago
A 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be implemented in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal from March 29 to April 4, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Speaker endorses Leonen impeachment complaint for inclusion on House agenda
Speaker endorses Leonen impeachment complaint for inclusion on House agenda
5 hours ago
With the speaker's endorsement, the complaint may now be included in the plenary agenda in May, when the lower chamber resumes...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana: More ships sent to patrol West Philippine Sea
Lorenzana: More ships sent to patrol West Philippine Sea
8 hours ago
"We stand by our position calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef which has...
Headlines
fbfb
Convicted ex-mayor Sanchez found dead in NBP cell &ndash; BuCor
Convicted ex-mayor Sanchez found dead in NBP cell – BuCor
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Convicted rapist and murderer former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez has died, the Bureau of Corrections said yest...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace hopes lockdown will make daily cases drop by more than 25%
Palace hopes lockdown will make daily cases drop by more than 25%
By Alexis Romero | 34 minutes ago
The lockdown, which will affect more than 20 million people, aims to slow the increase in the number of pandemic infections...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Use public schools as vaccination centers only as last resort
DepEd: Use public schools as vaccination centers only as last resort
1 hour ago
Schools to be used as vaccination centers should be in a strategic location and have enough space, facilities and human resources...
Headlines
fbfb
Return to ECQ seen to push back resumption of classroom learning
Return to ECQ seen to push back resumption of classroom learning
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
"This lockdown and the record-high number of daily new cases means dimmer prospects for back to face-to-face classes and improved...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace eyes more beneficiaries for ECQ 'ayuda'; aid out by end of April
Palace eyes more beneficiaries for ECQ 'ayuda'; aid out by end of April
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Palace said economic managers are expected to discuss the details of the assistance in a press briefing on Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
Cops sent to checkpoints in 'NCR+ bubble' ahead of ECQ implementation
Cops sent to checkpoints in 'NCR+ bubble' ahead of ECQ implementation
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Those unauthorized to pass through will be turned back. We urge people not to insist or even go out if they know they're...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with