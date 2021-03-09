#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Traffic body vows stricter enforcement of pandemic protocols on public transport
Passengers inside a jeepney with plastic seat dividers in Tandang Sora, Quezon City wear face mask and face shield on Sept. 15, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Traffic body vows stricter enforcement of pandemic protocols on public transport

(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 9:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Tuesday vowed to heighten operations against violators of pandemic-related curbs on mass transport, saying they will "show no leniency" on drivers who fail to ensure that passengers are following health protocols.

The Inter-Agency Council on Traffic sought to remind the public to be on high alert against the threat of the virus by keeping their face masks and shields on as well as by refraining from speaking during rides.

It came as the body said 517 PUV drivers were apprehended from January to February this year for breach of health measures.

But significantly, the pronouncement comes amid another surge in new coronavirus cases, which just today brought the Philippines' overall count to more than 600,000. 

RELATED: MRT-3 reminds passengers to observe health protocols as COVID-19 cases rise

Government has attributed the rise in infections to people's failure to comply with protocols, while health officials admit that the detection of new COVID-19 variants in the country may have "aggravated" the increase in cases.

So far, there are already 118 cases of the B.1.1.7 or the variant first seen in the United Kingdom, and 58 cases of the B.1.351 or the one initially detected in South Africa.

This had led experts from the OCTA Research to say that the increasing daily cases may be due to the presence of the two variants. They warned too that 
the country could be reporting as high as 6,000 new infections a day by end of the month. 

“We are taking COVID-19 very seriously," said DOTr Assistant Secretary Manuel Gonzales, who heads the I-ACT. "The task force will show no leniency to PUV drivers who fail to implement health protocols aboard their unit at the expense of their passengers’ lives."

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO: Quarantine violators in Philippine government

I-ACT said too that it will "recalibrate" its enforcement strategy but did not detail as to what changes could be expected.

Apart from reminding passengers, the body added that drivers should also ensure that vehicles have enough ventilation and are regularly disinfected. Those with symptoms should also not be allowed to board, and physical distancing should remain.

Government first allowed modes of transportation to resume in June 2020, when it decided to reopen the country after the months-long hard lockdown. Since then, more means had been cleared to operate, and capacities were increased too. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE COVID-19 VARIANT DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION INTER-AGENCY COUNCIL ON TRAFFIC NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Davao court recalls arrest warrant vs Cordillera IP leader; group says threats remain
Davao court recalls arrest warrant vs Cordillera IP leader; group says threats remain
3 hours ago
A Tagum City court has recalled the arrest warrant against Indigenous leader Windel Bolinget and others accused in a murder...
Nation
fbfb
Sandigan clears private supplier in fertilizer scam
Sandigan clears private supplier in fertilizer scam
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 23 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted a private businessman implicated in the 2004 fertilizar scam even as it issued another arrest...
Nation
fbfb
Another cop dies of COVID-19 infection
Another cop dies of COVID-19 infection
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 23 hours ago
A 54-year-old policeman has died due to aggravated health complications caused by COVID-19 infection, the Philippine National...
Nation
fbfb
Cop faces dismissal over indiscrimate firing
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 9, 2021 - 12:00am
A police officer who allegedly fired his gun during a traffic dispute in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Friday is facing dismissal from the service.
Nation
fbfb
JBC to grill contenders for chief justice on Friday
By Evelyn Macairan | March 9, 2021 - 12:00am
The Judicial and Bar Council will interview the three applicants for chief justice on March 12.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Amid gov't claims of 'excellent' pandemic response, lockdowns and curfews in NCR
Amid gov't claims of 'excellent' pandemic response, lockdowns and curfews in NCR
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
It's not looking "excellent." 
Nation
fbfb
MRT-3 reminds passengers to observe health protocols as COVID-19 cases rise
MRT-3 reminds passengers to observe health protocols as COVID-19 cases rise
9 hours ago
"We are urging our passengers to strictly observe our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Let's be responsible for the safety...
Nation
fbfb
No total lockdowns in Caloocan, Manila
No total lockdowns in Caloocan, Manila
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 23 hours ago
The Caloocan government yesterday denied reports of a city-wide lockdown following the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases...
Nation
fbfb
Binay shuts down 2 bars for quarantine breach
Binay shuts down 2 bars for quarantine breach
By Ghio Ong | 23 hours ago
Makati Mayor Abby Binay has ordered the closure and revocation of business permits of two bars found operating past curfew...
Nation
fbfb
SC defers oral arguments on anti-terror law
SC defers oral arguments on anti-terror law
By Evelyn Macairan | 23 hours ago
For the second time, the Supreme Court suspended its oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Law after some of the SC justices...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with