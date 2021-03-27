#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

Philippines goes full circle as ECQ back in Metro Manila, 4 other areas

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 7:59 p.m.) The Philippines is up for a throwback to the early days of the pandemic, with the government set to place Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal under enhanced community quarantine beginning Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government's pandemic task force to place these areas, called by the administration as "NCR Plus," under ECQ from March 29 to April 4, Malacañang announced.

Unlike in the first installment of ECQ, transportation will not be suspended this time around, but its capacity will be drastically reduced.

A longer curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. will also be in place, while dining in at restaurants is strictly prohibited.

Mass gatherings of more than 10 people and religious gatherings are also not allowed.

It is unclear, however, if quarantine passes are still needed to go out, with presidential spokesperson Harry Roque suggesting that people can simply explain to authorities why they are outside of their homes.

Roque also gave scant details on whether there will be aid for those who will be adversely affected by the imposition of ECQ.

180-degree turn

This is a 180-degree turn on the part of the Duterte administration that has repeatedly insisted to keep the economy open despite the surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained the healthcare system.

Roque said they were prompted to abandon the previous government policy as data showed that the healthcare system in the region has reached critical level.

Declaring ECQ during Holy Week will make sense for both health and the economy. The lockdowns will give the healthcare system a respite, while having limited economic impact because of a long holiday from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

The problem, however, happens if ECQ gets extended after next week when an economy limping to recovery would be back to business as usual under the new normal.

Also, lockdowns alone would not help stem the spread of the coronavirus, as it needs to be coupled with enhanced contact tracing and expanded testing — two things that the country's response to the pandemic is lacking.

Roque said the government will strive to ramp up its efforts to detect new cases by establishing centers in communities that would find, trace and isolate suspected COVID-19 cases.

"We will go from house to house to find people with symptoms," he added in Filipino.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Daily cases near 10,000; &lsquo;soft&rsquo; MECQ pushed
Daily cases near 10,000; ‘soft’ MECQ pushed
By Shiela Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections approaches 10,000 cases per day, the OCTA Research Group said Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines reliance on prolonged lockdowns caused economic deterioration &ndash; WB
Philippines reliance on prolonged lockdowns caused economic deterioration – WB
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Philippines’ reliance on prolonged lockdowns rather than prioritizing mass testing at the onset of the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
All throughout this week, envoys have taken to Twitter to air their concerns over heightened tension in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbfb
Envoy to China expects &lsquo;improvement&rsquo; in Julian Felipe Reef issue next month
Envoy to China expects ‘improvement’ in Julian Felipe Reef issue next month
5 hours ago
Sta. Romana gave this assurance without clarifying if, or when, he expects the Chinese ships moored within the vicinity of...
Headlines
fbfb
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to summon eight more local officials for allegedly jumping...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ
Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ
1 hour ago
A 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be implemented in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal from March 29 to April 4, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate wants to buy 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines for staff
Senate wants to buy 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines for staff
2 hours ago
Senate President Tito Sotto on Saturday confirmed that the upper chamber is trying to procure 5,000 coronavirus vaccines for...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 9,595 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 118,122
Philippines sees 9,595 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 118,122
4 hours ago
(Updated 4:19 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 9,595 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections...
Headlines
fbfb
Closure of courts in &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo; extended until end of Holy Week
Closure of courts in ‘NCR Plus’ extended until end of Holy Week
5 hours ago
Acting Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe has extended the closure of all courts and court offices in the “NCR Plus”...
Headlines
fbfb
St. Luke&rsquo;s requires all patients, companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission
St. Luke’s requires all patients, companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission
6 hours ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center is requiring all patients and their companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with