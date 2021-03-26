#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Supplies of COVID-19 therapeutics 'running low' as Philippines battles surge in cases
One vial of the drug Remdesivir lies during a press conference about the start of a study with the Ebola drug Remdesivir in particularly severely ill patients at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, northern Germany on April 8, 2020, amidst the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
AFP/Ulrich Perrey/Pool

Supplies of COVID-19 therapeutics 'running low' as Philippines battles surge in cases

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 9:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is facing a shortage of investigational drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients as the country battles a surge in infections, the Department of Health said.

In a statement Thursday, the DOH said the current stocks of antiviral drug remdesivir and anti-inflammatory treatment tocilizumab are “running low.” The use of these drugs in the country is allowed under the compassionate use permit issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

“The remaining supplies being used by select hospitals are donations from the World Health Organization,” the department said.

Remdesivir is the first and so far only drug to gain approval from the United States FDA for the treatment of COVID-19 but the WHO recommended against using it as it “had little or no effect” on hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Tocilizumab is a drug for arthritis. British researchers found it reduces of death when given to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 and shortens the time until patients are successfully discharged from hospital.

There is no approved cure yet for COVID-19. But the search for effective COVID-19 treatment continues through WHO’s solidarity trial.

These drugs must have emergency use authorization from the country’s FDA and a positive recommendation from the Health Technology Assessment Council before the government can procure them.

There is also a need for more units of high flow nasal cannula in private and public hospitals in Metro Manila due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the DOH said. 

Meanwhile, the country has enough stocks of steroid dexamethasone.

“However, if additional supplies do not arrive and considering the current trend of infection, supplies may only last for another two weeks at most,” the DOH said.

Funds for supplies

The agency said it will be downloading P5 million to each DOH hospital, including specialty hospitals, in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

“This will allow our hospital to replenish their COVID-19 medicine supply,” it said.

The DOH said its Health Facility and Services Development Team have already proposed the inclusion of funding amounting to P1.02 billion for the procurement of 2,550 units of HFNC under Bayanihan 3.

The Philippines reported 8,773 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, bringing the total confirmed infections to 693,048.

Active cases stood at 99,891, of which 0.8% are severe and another 0.8% are critical.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
Satellite images dated March 7, 2021 show new Chinese construction on Subi Reef on the same day that the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbfb
Capiz cardinal named Manila archbishop
Capiz cardinal named Manila archbishop
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Pope Francis yesterday appointed Capiz Cardinal Jose Advincula as the new archbishop of Manila, replacing Cardinal Luis Antonio...
Headlines
fbfb
House pushing for another COVID-19 stimulus package
House pushing for another COVID-19 stimulus package
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
The House leadership yesterday pushed its proposed Bayanihan 3 law to provide another round of economic stimulus package as...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoys less happy in 2020 &ndash; World Happiness Report
Pinoys less happy in 2020 – World Happiness Report
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Widespread lockdowns, disruptions and deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic made Filipinos less happy last year, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines yet to receive purchased vaccines, Duterte admits
Philippines yet to receive purchased vaccines, Duterte admits
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Philippines has yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccines it purchased, President Duterte said, as he admitted that only the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House urged to condemn, probe into red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge
House urged to condemn, probe into red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge
By Xave Gregorio | 35 minutes ago
The Makabayan bloc is asking the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the red-tagging of a Mandaluyong judge...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No jumping vaccination line
Duterte: No jumping vaccination line
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed concern over the country possibly losing its eligibility to get 44 million vaccine doses from...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage&rsquo;
‘Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage’
By Ralph Villanueva | 10 hours ago
It was the fear of seeing doses of vaccines go to waste that made the Parañaque City government decide to allow actor...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte&rsquo;s birthday wish: End of pandemic
Duterte’s birthday wish: End of pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte’s wish for his 76th birthday is the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to normalcy, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
New infections hit record 8,773 as active cases near 100,000
New infections hit record 8,773 as active cases near 100,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported the country’s highest recorded single day count of 8,773 COVID-19 cases,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with