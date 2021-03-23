#VACCINEWATCHPH
On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24
This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/File photo

On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24

(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-site work at the Department of Justice will resume on Wednesday, although at lower operational capacity, after days of disinfection and sanitation of premises.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Tuesday that there will be no extension of the on-site work suspension. “Starting tomorrow, until April 4, we’ll operate at 30% capacity onsite,” he added. The DOJ chief said the rest of the personnel will continue working from home.

“The notable rise in COVID cases in the department slowed down,” he added.

Guevarra said as of Tuesday noon, the department recorded 46 active cases. Since 2020, the DOJ has tallied 66 infections, at least 17 were traced to Witness Protection Program personnel.

Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar earlier said a majority of the COVID-19 cases are undergoing home quarantine as they are exhibiting mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. Eight are staying in a quarantine facility while two are confined in a hospital.

Last Friday, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ordered a scaling down of onsite operations in government agencies in areas under general community quarantine to just 30 to 50%.

Stricter quarantine protocols is currently being enforced in Metro Manila, where the DOJ main office is located, and four nearby provinces under general community quarantine.

National caseload of the coronavirus hit 677,653 on Tuesday, with 5,867 additions recorded on Tuesday. Of these, 86,200 are deemed active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag

