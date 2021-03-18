#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
On-site work at DOJ suspended as active COVID-19 cases in office reach 17
This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/File photo

On-site work at DOJ suspended as active COVID-19 cases in office reach 17

(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice main office in Manila will again be placed on lockdown as active COVID-19 cases among employees reach 17.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters Thursday that he is constrained to suspend on-site work at the DOJ main office in Padre Faura, Manila from March 19, Friday to March 23, Tuesday.

“Everyone will work from home, except a skeletal staff who will receive documents and attend to other frontline sevices,” Guevarra added.

Just last week, Guevarra also suspended on-site work in the department’s main office for disinfection and sanitation due to reported COVID-19 cases. On-site work, although with only 50% reporting to the office, has just resumed on Wednesday.

The DOJ is the latest in government agencies forced to close its premises due to COVID-19 threat.

This week alone, the National Economic and Development Authority locked down its main office in Pasig from March 15 to 21, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development ordered “massive disinfection” in its central office from March 19 to 21.

The Manila Public Information Office reported that as of March 18 noon, it recorded 2,096 active cases in the Philippine capital.

National caseload, meanwhile, is at 635,698, with 61,733 logged as active cases as of March 17. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
By Christian Deiparine | 21 hours ago
Metro Manila is now going through a "serious surge" in coronavirus cases, the OCTA Research said Wednesday, with reproduction...
Headlines
fbfb
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
18 hours ago
Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte&rsquo;s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte’s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Some members of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino—Lakas ng Bayan are continuing their push for President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators press gov&rsquo;t: Where are the COVID-19 vaccines?
Senators press gov’t: Where are the COVID-19 vaccines?
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday scored the government anew for the slow pace of vaccination in the country.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Confirmed COVID cases nationwide have reached the same peak recorded during the first wave in July last year, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace to public: Don't hastily conclude that judge who freed activists was red-baited
Palace to public: Don't hastily conclude that judge who freed activists was red-baited
By Alexis Romero | 21 minutes ago
The public should not immediately conclude that the judge who dismissed the case against two persons accused of being allies...
Headlines
fbfb
Investigate PH: Address report findings instead of dismissing them as malicious
Investigate PH: Address report findings instead of dismissing them as malicious
By Franco Luna | 36 minutes ago
"We urge Mr. Adanar to read the Initial Report and engage with the corroborated facts assembled there. The only weapons we...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-DOH chief says Philippines' COVID-19 response '10 steps back' from square one
Ex-DOH chief says Philippines' COVID-19 response '10 steps back' from square one
By Christian Deiparine | 57 minutes ago
A former health secretary said the country is not actually on square one again in its pandemic response, but "ten steps...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Out of the 240,297 who have been inoculated as of March 16, 7,469 or 3.11% experienced adverse events after immunization...
Headlines
fbfb
'Pro-democracy' coalition to vet slate of opposition candidates for 2022
'Pro-democracy' coalition to vet slate of opposition candidates for 2022
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
To avoid the splitting of votes in the upcoming elections, conveners of 1Sambayan will field and endorse a unified slate of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with