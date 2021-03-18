Investigate PH: Address report findings instead of dismissing them as malicious

MANILA, Philippines — It would be better for the head of Palace communications to address the findings of an international rights panel that looked into human rights violations in the Philippines instead of attacking its credibility, Investigate PH said Thursday.

The statement was in reponse to remarks by Andanar calling the group's report malicious and saying it is part of a smear campaign.

"The malice seems to be all with Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar when his recent tweets perhaps deliberately denigrated the commissioners of #InvestigatePH as having no credibility," Investigate PH said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

"We urge Mr. Adanar to read the Initial Report and engage with the corroborated facts assembled there. The only weapons we found in our investigation were those of the police and the army shooting at unarmed civilians."

To recall, Investigate PH, a coalition of lawyers' and faith-based groups conducting an independent probe into human rights violations in the Philippines, released its findings Tuesday, saying that local mechanisms for accountability are insufficient and even illusory.

What did the report say?: The group said in its report that numerous and documented cases of abuse perpetrated by state forces have "become more institutionalized, orchestrated and entrenched" under the Duterte administration.

"Our findings are shocking and bring into sharp question the claimed commitment by the Philippine government to protect the basic rights of the Filipino people."

"In particular, the state personnel who should be protecting the citizens are repressing them, and are unable to be a check on themselves," Investigate PH also said.

"Lawyers, prosecutors and judges who fail to support the repression are vilified by state security groups, and at least 61 have been killed. We urge Secretary Andanar to reflect on this abhorrent situation."

READ: Domestic remedies vs rights abuse in Philippines not working, int'l group says

Investigate PH also said the UN Human Rights Council and its member states should launch inquiries and fact-finding missions to help improve the human rights situation in the Philippines and to "exert accountability and deliver measurable as well as reliable justice to victims."

The group's findings corroborate previous reports on the rights situation in the Philippines.

Even the United Nations has acknowledged the pattern of "grave violations" that were "widespread and systematic" in the country, most of which were at the hands of state forces.

What did he say?: On Wednesday evening, Andanar challenged the credibility of the global rights panel, accusing it of malice and attempting to smear the reputation of the Philippine government before the international community.

"We ask InvestigatePH and those concerned to follow the proper step of assisting parties to raise cases and concerns, if substantiated, within these institutions and processes."

"It is easy to see InvestigatePH’s agenda to paint a dire picture of the human rights situation in the country, as an attempt to interfere in domestic politics and weigh in on issues ahead of national elections next year."

"The country has functioning accountability mechanisms and rule of law and its authorities are competent to address allegations of impunity within national administrative and legal institutions and processes."

"InvestigatePH does not represent any credible global or regional institution, and its claims of any authority or credibility to report on the Philippines must be rejected," Andanar also said.

Besides his ad hominem, Andanar did not address allegations made by the group.

"The 11 Commissioners are leaders of global and national Christian church organizations, the global teachers trade union, the main US lawyers association and the main global lawyers association, a leading law firm in Belgium, and respected national politicians," Investigate PH added in its statement on Thursday.

Taking criticism: The Duterte administration's rejection of concerns, criticisms, and investigations on its "war on drugs" has been a constant response since 2016, although Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra disclosed to the UNHRC that a review of deaths in anti-narcotics operations found lapses in protocol.

The Palace said Guevarra's report shows domestic processes are working. The review only began in 2020, four years since the "war on drugs" started.

Administration officials have repeatedly said that the country's courts are functioning and there is no need for outside interference and investigation. They also say that groups from abroad do not know the real situation in the Philippines.

This, despite most human rights reports being crafted by researchers on the ground.