#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES

Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves — global group

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice’s exclusion of the Commission on Human Rights in its “drug war” review report, and of domestic rights groups in its Human Rights Summit in 2020 only showed the Philippine government does not intend to make itself accountable, international panel Investigate PH said.

Commissioners of the international investigating panel, launched Thursday, pointed out the lack of voice of persons who are most affected of the human rights violations in the country in the DOJ-led summit in December 2020.

International Association of Democratic Lawyers President Jeanne Mirer said the summit was just “people talking to themselves and not raising the issues of the people whose rights the Investigate PH is looking at.”

The three-day summit themed “Peace is the Work of Justice” was one of the projects in a joint program on technical cooperation between the Philippine government and the United Nations pursuant to the latest resolution adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

But local rights groups Karapatan and Ecumenical Voice for Peace and Human Rights in the Philippines were not invited in the summit, neither were victims of alleged abuses.

Guevarra said then that these groups “may be invited to participate in future activities.”

Former Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon, also part of the Investigate PH panel, said no matter what the Philippine government’s statements, situation in the country is getting worse. 

Investigate PH is an international panel conducting an independent probe into human rights violations in the Philippines. They will submit a report to the UNHRC on its 46th session in March 2021.

CHR not included in ‘drug war’ review panel

In 2020, the Philippine government has also told the UNHRC that it will look into more than 5,000 police “drug war” operations that resulted in deaths, but despite a promise to include the Commission on Human Rights in the review, an initial report was released last December with the independent body left out.

Mirer said this was not surprising, as it only again proves that the Duterte government “has no interest in investigating themselves and finding themselves guilty for thousands of extra-judicial killings.”

RELATED: CHR: 'Drug war' review report credibility may suffer if done 'in the shadows'

Rev. Dr. Chris Fergusson, general secretary of World Communion of Reformed Churches, stressed that the “whole framework” of the Philippine government, whether on the “war on drugs,” red-tagging or a change in social movement, must change “for any kind of response… to be meaningful.”

He added that there is a need for independent investigation, such as what Investigate PH intends to do, “simply because the government cannot and should not investigate themselves.”

Fergussion pointed out: “It’s their own failure to protect and defend [the] rights of their own people… This is an exercise in holding a government accountable.”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said they still intend to engage the CHR in the review. “Our efforts have been severely hampered by current restrictions on mobility and physical access to records. Much collaborative work remains to be done," the DOJ chief added.

The UNHRC acknowledged the “drug war” review panel in its resolution in October 2020 that only pushed for capacity building to improve human rights situation in the country, short of launching an independent, on-the-ground investigation that rights groups have been calling for.

Rights groups have flagged the “drug war” panel review as an attempt at damage control to avoid international scrutiny and investigation. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cavite cancels award for China firm&rsquo;s $10 billion Sangley project
Cavite cancels award for China firm’s $10 billion Sangley project
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The province of Cavite has cancelled its award of a $10-billion airport deal in Sangley Point, among the biggest projects...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China&rsquo;s new coast guard law
Philippines protests China’s new coast guard law
By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has filed a diplomatic protest with China over its new law authorizing its coast...
Headlines
fbfb
Army chief picked to lead AFP
Army chief picked to lead AFP
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
By Xave Gregorio | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives may finally vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise in plenary, six months after a House panel rejected...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use
Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The national government, several local government units and private firms signed a deal with the British-Swedish company for...
Headlines
fbfb
Catholic Church's social justice arm rejects Charter change
Catholic Church's social justice arm rejects Charter change
1 hour ago
The social justice arm of the Catholic Church in the Philippines rejected fresh moves to change the Constitution, saying there...
Headlines
fbfb
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The Independent International Commission of Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines or Investigate PH...
Headlines
fbfb
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health has reached 615 contacts of 12 persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, DOH Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Following the agreement to purchase COVID-19 vaccines developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, private sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with