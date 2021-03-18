#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PTV to probe #dutertepalpak hashtag in tweet
Screenshot of People's Television's #DutertePalpak tweet
Screenshot

PTV to probe #dutertepalpak hashtag in tweet

Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - March 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run People’s Television (PTV) network yesterday vowed to impose disciplinary action on those who posted an anti-Duterte hashtag on its Twitter account.

The government station’s Twitter account (@PTVph) stirred online buzz Tuesday night after one of its tweets contained the hashtag #dutertepalpak, which is being used by those who are critical of the administration’s pandemic response.

The hashtag, which accused President Duterte of incompetence, was included in a tweet about the Chief Executive’s directive to provide free masks to the public, especially those who cannot afford to buy one.

A few hours after the tweet was posted, PTV issued a statement saying that the intent behind what it called the “malicious post” is being investigated. The network also apologized for the tweet.

In an updated statement posted yesterday morning, PTV said the “erroneous message” was inadvertently posted by its new media team and was a result of “predictive systems in the text entry phase” and “a failure to adequately review and screen the messages that actually got posted.”

“PTV New Media deeply regrets the error and (takes) full responsibility for the oversight,” it said.

“The management will certainly institute disciplinary actions against members of the social media team who are behind the erroneous posting,” it added.

It was not the first time state-run media courted controversies.

In 2017, the Philippine News Agency drew flak over a series of blunders, including the placing of a Vietnam War photo in a report about the Marawi siege and the posting of an editorial of Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua that was critical of the arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s claim over the South China Sea and affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE PTV
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab &mdash; officials
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab — officials
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
Authorities on Wednesday said a health worker who received a COVID-19 vaccine and later died succumbed to the virus and not...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 635,698 with 4,387 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 635,698 with 4,387 new infections
9 hours ago
Active cases represent 61,733 or 9.7% of the country’s confirmed cases.
Headlines
fbfb
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"For me, there's no such thing as a VIP person, no VIP treatment for anybody. If he has violated the law, he should be held...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
1 day ago
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 is restricting travel into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19 in response...
Headlines
fbfb
Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in UK
Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in UK
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
In a statement, Public Health England said a new variant called P.3 has been designated a variant under investigati...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2,986 curfew violators apprehended
2,986 curfew violators apprehended
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police reported having accosted at least 2,986 individuals in violation of the curfew throughout Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Private hospitals hit critical level
Private hospitals hit critical level
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Twenty hospitals in the National Capital Region are now at “critical level” while 23 others are at the “higher...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Confirmed COVID cases nationwide have reached the same peak recorded during the first wave in July last year, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Government eyes 2 million vaccinations per week in May
Government eyes 2 million vaccinations per week in May
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The government is aiming to increase the rate of vaccinations from two million to four million a week, beginning with a target...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion: 1 million Covaxin doses offered to private sector
Concepcion: 1 million Covaxin doses offered to private sector
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Around one million doses of Covaxin vaccines from India are expected to be made available to the private sector starting April,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with