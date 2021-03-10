â€˜Bordering on the absurdâ€™: PNP told to clarify ban on public displays of affection

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Wednesday said the Philippine National Police should clear up its recent pronouncements on public displays of affection.

This comes after PNP's spokesman, Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, said hugging, holding hands and kissing outside of the house are "automatic violations" of health protocols.

"On its face, his statement seems to be a police declaration of war on love, and not on [coronavirus]" Recto said. "If all acts of public display of affection are prohibited—harmless kisses, holding hands, hugs—then the rules border on the absurd."

Usana earlier Wednesday told Pilipino Star Ngayon that his statements were "a mere reiteration of previous advisory from the [government]." He added that the prohibition has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic-induced community quarantine.

But Recto questioned the scientific basis of the prohibition, saying: "So a couple who shares a bed at night cannot kiss each other goodbye on the street when they go their separate ways to work and should just text each other kiss emojis?"

"[COVID-19 is so nice] that it doesn't harm couples making out in private," he mocked. "This is a scientific eureka moment worthy of a Nobel Prize."

The senator also challenged the possible prohibition of close contact between members of the same household, which could be construed as affection, even when it is necessary.

"[H]ow about the wife at the back of a bike holding her husband tight for dear life, will her hug be prohibited, too?"

This is not the first time authorities have implemented quarantine rules that have been criticized as confusing and counter-intuitive.

In July last year, the coronavirus task force eased the ban on motorcycle back-riding but only for married and common-law couples and not other members of the same household.

A little over three weeks after the ban was lifted, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield disclosed that authorities apprehended more than 7,000 violators for "unauthorized couple back-riding." They did this amid a transportation crisis in the country.

A month later, rules on back-riding were further eased by the government, allowing members of the same household to commute together.

