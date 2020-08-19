#VACCINEWATCHPH
Motorcycle barrier rules eased under general community quarantine
The National Task Force against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) approved the recommendation of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield extending the deadline from July 19 to July 26 for motorcycle riders to comply with the directive to install barriers to separate the driver from the passenger.
Edd Gumban
Motorcycle barrier rules eased under general community quarantine
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle barriers, which experts have long been warning could be dangerous, are no longer a requirement for back-riders with the re-imposition of general community quarantine, and back-riders no longer have to be romantic partners, the quarantine enforcement task force said Wednesday. 

Since July, motorcycle back-riding was only permitted for romantic partners living together with motorcycle barriers installed, while relatives, employees or friends who were also living together and had installed barriers were not allowed to back-ride.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield said that riders are still required to wear full-face helmets and face masks, while the backrider must also be an authorized person outside residence (APOR). The motorcycle must also be privately owned and that the owner or the driver must not use the motorcycle for hire.

If they do not live in the same house, however, the barrier is still a requirement. 

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, JTF CV Shield commander, said: "They have to show proof, either identification card, certification from the barangay or any document showing that both the rider and the back-rider have the same address in order to avoid being apprehended and cited for violation of the rules on pillion riding." 

"We will try to normalize the motorcycle pillion riding but this should be done gradually in order to prevent abuses by some hard-headed riders,” he also said.

Earlier, the Motorcycle Philippines Federation said that the required barriers may affect the aerodynamics of the motorcycle by causing wind dragging and wind lifting, making rides potentially dangerous.

However, the task force continued to apprehend and penalize riders caught without barriers, calling them "defiant" and "stubborn." Some were even arrested for "being disrespectful to the arresting officers."

“Although it is no longer required, the use of the prescribed barrier is still advised because what we are preventing here is the mass infection within the family. Once one family member is infected, it is usually certain that the rest of the family members would suffer so we advise motorcycle riders to still take precautionary measures," Eleazar said.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield shares the updated protocols on motorcycle back-riding amid the general community quarantine.
Released / Joint Task Force COVID Shield

'Barrier to common sense'

In a statement issued Wednesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said: "The barrier to common sense has finally been lifted."

"No IATF rule triggered the greatest resistance and launched the most jokes. And the fact that they stonewalled for a long time and stubbornly defended it, despite evidence to the contrary, inflicted damage on their reputation. People were saying that if IATF can't understand this simple thing, how can they be trusted on complex missions," he added. 

He also said that the barrier design of motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas “should not be patented.”

Based on the data of the JTF COVID Shield, a total of 57,973 motorcycle riders were warned and cited for violation of the rules on pillion riding since motorcycle back-riding was allowed on July 10 until August 18.

 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 18, 2020 - 9:28pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

August 18, 2020 - 9:28pm

The National Task Force on COVID-19 will allow people living in the same house to ride pillion on a motorcycle even without a motorcycle barrier in areas under general community quarantine.

Pillion riding for people not living together will still require the "Angkas-designed" barrier, a requirement that engineers and motorcycle designers have warned against.

According to the transitional protocol that takes effect from Wednesday, August 19, the backrider must be an Authorized Person Outside of Residence.

The driver need not be an APOR.

Riders must be wearing face masks and full-face helmets.

Restrictions in areas under MGCQ will depent on local chief executives.

August 17, 2020 - 11:42pm

The Philippine National Police will enforce stricter measures such as the setting up of "quarantine control points" even as Metro Manila and other provinces revert to the less rigid general community quarantine.

In a statement, the PNP says it will observe "official administrative issuances of higher authorities" on matters involving force protection and COVID-19 resiliency of police units, even as they administratively reported to local executives.

The quarantine control points, akin to checkpoints, are to "ensure only authorized individuals on essential travel are allowed outside their homes and to enforce restrictions on certain modes of public conveyance," the PNP notes in the statement.

August 15, 2020 - 9:44am

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that most parts of the Philippines will remain under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine until Aug. 31, 2020. 

Areas such as Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which are still under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, 2020, are not included. 

August 2, 2020 - 9:24am

Motorcycle riders on Sunday hold a protest at the Commission on Human Rights grounds on Sunday against motorcycle barriers that they as well as engineers have said are unsafe.

ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo reports that the group, Kagulong, says the barriers are also expensive aside from being unsafe.

August 1, 2020 - 4:11pm

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says that President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the IATF-EID to act on the concerns of the healthcare workers immediately.

"The Palace considers our skilled, tireless and dedicated healthcare workers as important frontliners in the battle against COVID-19." says Roque. — The STAR/Christina Mendez

