#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Skirting IATF rule, DILG lets 3 LGUs use antigen tests on travelers
This photo from the Baguio City Facebook page shows city hall.
Baguio City Facebook page

Skirting IATF rule, DILG lets 3 LGUs use antigen tests on travelers

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of the Interior and Local Government is letting three local governments use coronavirus antigen tests on travelers, contrary to a rule by the government’s pandemic task force that only allows RT-PCR tests.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III revealed Wednesday to the House transportation panel that the use of antigen tests to screen travelers will be allowed in Sarangani and Ilocos Norte provinces and in Baguio City after the local chief executives of these areas requested for it.

Densing said if the antigen tests of travelers to these areas come out negative for the coronavirus, they will be allowed to enter “automatically.” 

But Densing said that if their antigen test results turn out positive for coronavirus, they would have to be tested again, this time using RT-PCR to confirm if they are infected with the virus.

RT-PCR, or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, is considered by health authorities as the gold standard for COVID-19 screening.

RELATED: No swab test, but tourists to Cebu must bring medical certificate

Travelers who would have to undergo a confirmatory RT-PCR test would have to be quarantined for up to 24 hours until the results come out, Densing said. But if RT-PCR test results are not yet out after 24 hours, they will be released from quarantine but would be monitored.

Unified rules for travel?

This policy apparently being laid down by the DILG for Sarangani, Ilocos Norte and Baguio City runs counter to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ rule limiting testing requirements for travelers to RT-PCR only.

In Resolution No. 101, the IATF mandated that COVID-19 tests shall not be required for travelers unless the local government of their destination will require it before traveling, with the goal of harmonizing travel requirements.

But instead of having unified requirements for travel, different local governments imposed varying policies, with some mandating coronavirus tests before travel, while some are not.

RELATED: Zamboanga City to require RT-PCR tests for people entering, leaving city

COVID-19 PANDEMIC NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
By Miriam Desacada | 15 hours ago
The mayor of Calbayog City, Samar and five other persons, including a municipal police chief, were killed in what authorities...
Headlines
fbfb
Rules tightened in mass transport
Rules tightened in mass transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has ordered the strict implementation of health protocols in public transport vehicles and...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Robredo: I am not pikon
Duterte to Robredo: I am not pikon
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
While he’s not quick tempered, Vice President Leni Robredo’s supposed peddling of “half-truths” about...
Headlines
fbfb
VP Robredo denounces &lsquo;murderous regime&rsquo;
VP Robredo denounces ‘murderous regime’
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has condemned what she described was a “massacre” of activists in Southern Tagalog...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 21 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR disputes PNP's claim of 'nanlaban' anew after bloody Calabarzon raids
CHR disputes PNP's claim of 'nanlaban' anew after bloody Calabarzon raids
By Christian Deiparine | 37 minutes ago
Police's claim of "nanlaban" in operations resulting in deaths should be determined by courts and not merely asserted sans...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers want House to condemn stabbing of human rights lawyer
Lawmakers want House to condemn stabbing of human rights lawyer
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Eight lawmakers are calling on the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the stabbing of a lawyer handling several...
Headlines
fbfb
'Deploying more police to enforce health protocols an ineffective, anti-poor strategy'
'Deploying more police to enforce health protocols an ineffective, anti-poor strategy'
3 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called out the government for bringing back what she called a failed strategy.
Headlines
fbfb
Allowing more PUVs will help ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols &mdash; commuter group
Allowing more PUVs will help ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols — commuter group
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“Bus and jeepney passengers know the rules and we believe that most of them want to obey these rules. However, it is...
Headlines
fbfb
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists &mdash; rights group
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists — rights group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should send a rapid response unit to probe the recent spate of activist killings,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with