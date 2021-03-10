#VACCINEWATCHPH
Lawmakers want House to condemn stabbing of human rights lawyer
This handout photo shows lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers.
National Union of Peoples' Lawyers handout

Lawmakers want House to condemn stabbing of human rights lawyer

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eight lawmakers are calling on the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the stabbing of a lawyer handling several human rights and public interest cases, stressing that the legislature must shield lawyers from attacks.

The six-member Makabayan bloc, Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) and Rep. Kit Belmonte (Quezon City) said in a House resolution that the stabbing of lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen, along with other attacks and killings of lawyers, prosecutors and judges, must be quickly probed.

“When members of the legal profession, especially those rendering pro bono services and public interest lawyers who counsel for the marginalized and underprivileged sectors in society are under attack, Congress should be there, too, to also lend its legislative hands and deflect the assault coming from the undemocratic elements of our society,” the lawmakers said in House Resolution No. 1639.

Guillen, who at 32 is the assistant vice president for Visayas of the National Union of People’s Lawyers, was stabbed in the head and shoulder with a screwdriver last week in Iloilo City by two unidentified men in what police said was a robbery.

But lawmakers cast doubt on this angle, citing the young lawyer’s uncle, Public Attorney’s Office Western Visayas chief Jose Edmund Guillen, who called the stabbing a “kill operation.”

“Right on the dot, after the stabbing, two motorcycles arrived to pick up the masked killers and they disappear[ed] in the dark,” the older Guillen said, as quoted by the lawmakers.

The lawmakers also noted that prior to the attack, Guillen had been red-tagged, or accused of being part of the communist rebellion, and even detained on Labor Day in 2020 after responding to the arrest of 42 activists protesting the killing of Bayan Muna Iloilo coordinator Jory Porquia.

They also observed that the stabbing of Guillen came two days after the fatal shooting of barangay captain Julie Catamin, who was a key witness in the case of the arrest and killings of Indigenous farmers by police and military forces during simultaneous operations last December 2020 to serve search warrants.

This was among the cases handled by Guillen, alongside the 2018 killing of nine sugarcane farmers in Sagay, Negros Occidental, the 2019 arrests of activists in Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, and the Supreme Court petition against the anti-terror law.

A tally by the NUPL showed that at least 54 lawyers and judges have been killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took office, with a majority of these cases still unsolved years later.

Philippine institutions in the legal profession met in January to discuss security concerns of the legal sector. The Department of Justice is also creating an inventory of cases that are under investigation, are undergoing preliminary investigation and those that have reached the court for trial “for the purpose of monitoring their progress very closely.” — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

