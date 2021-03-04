#VACCINEWATCHPH
âShameless act of state terrorâ: Groups condemn attack on yet another rights lawyer
File - Protesters gather at the University of the Philippine Diliman campus on June 12, 2020 to call for the veto of the anti-terrorism bill.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao
'Shameless act of state terror': Groups condemn attack on yet another rights lawyer

(Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — An international rights group on Thursday accused security forces of going on a "murder spree" following the stabbing of a lawyer representing arrested indigenous land defenders and the murder of a "key witness" to the case.

Angelo Karlo Guillen, National Union of People's Lawyers assistant vice president for the Visayas, who is also assisting in anti-terrorism law petitions, is now "in stable condition," per a statement from Karapatan, after he was stabbed by two unidentified men in the head and in the shoulder in Iloilo City on Wednesday night. 

The attempt on Gullen's life was denounced by the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines which noted that the attack occurred "[l]ess than a week" after the murder of Julie Catamin who was identified in an Inquirer report as a "key witness" to a deadly operation carried out by security forces against Tumandok tribe members.

The simultaneous police and military operations, carried out on December 30, led to the arrest of 18 Tumandok land defenders and the deaths of nine more. 

"We condemn the political killing of a community hero and the murder attempt on the life of human rights lawyer on Panay, Western Visayas in the Philippines,” said ICHRP Global Council Chairperson Peter Murphy.

“The political killing of Julie Catamin and the stabbing of Guillen are all calculated to silence witnesses and lawyers who would dispute police and military claims about the deadly events of December 30,” he added.

“It is a shameless act of state terror." 

'Red-tagged'

Like other lawyers and activists who have been violently attacked, Karapatan said Guillen was red-tagged as early as December 2018.

More than two years ago, the group said, "Guillen’s photo was included in posters placed around Iloilo City, tagging him along with leaders and members of various organizations, as members of the New People’s Army."

"Slain activist Jory Porquia and Atty. Cris Heredia, who survived a shooting attack in September 2019, along with [Karapatan Vice Chairperson Reylan Vergara] and another Karapatan human rights worker Leeboy Garachico, were among those in the said posters."

NUPL in a separate statement said that Guillen was previously arrested after responding to 42 activists who were detained while protesting the Porquia's killing. 

Vergara called on the Commission on Human Rights and the Supreme Court to immediately launch an unbiased probe on Guillen's attempted murder.

"This is a cowardly and desperate act, a cheap antic which can only be done by those who have the motive to silence Guillen, and all other human rights lawyers and rights defenders."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 

