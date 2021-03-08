#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Senator wants probe into 'sagot for sale' scheme, warns students will bear brunt of practice
A student is seen in this undated photo attending an online class under DepEd's distance learning, which was extended to July 2021
Philstar.com/Irish Lising

Senator wants probe into 'sagot for sale' scheme, warns students will bear brunt of practice

(Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Monday called on the Department of Education to investigate reports of what he called the sagot (answers) for sale scheme, where parents hire someone else to answer their children's self-learning modules.

In a statement issued early Monday morning, Sen. Win Gatchalian warned parents engaging in this practice that it would only be their children who would bear the brunt of the aftereffects as their learning and development would be compromised.

Gatchalian cited an earlier report by the Teachers' Dignity Coalition which suggested that struggling parents hire someone else — some of whom they find online — to answer their children's modules.

"Please don't do that because the children are the victims in this. We do not help them to learn by doing this," Gatchalian said.

The senator in his statement added that the Senate Basic Education Committee, which he chairs, has scheduled another hearing on the methodology of assessing learners' performance.

According to the Department of Education, 99.1% of the more than 14 million public school learners passed the first quarter, a figure that excluded data from Metro Manila, Region 7, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

However, the senator pointed out that the scenario in Valenzuela is different and more consistent with the low national achievement scores.

"Among Grade 8 learners, the average is about 48% across different subjects. In Grade 9, the average across different subjects is 51%, and 55% among Grade 10 learners, way below the passing rate of 75%," the senator said. 

Remote learning in the time of coronavirus 

Though the senator acknowledged that the DepEd report was only based on what the regions submitted, he reiterated that there is a need for a better understanding of how learners are evaluated under the distance learning setup, which has been hounded by challenges such as the lack of interaction with teachers and reliable internet connectivity.

Social media is rife with makeshift businesses involving academic commissions. The ostensible academic dishonesty is one thing, but similar businesses all involve people who need to make ends meet as much as the students grappling with the mental strain of remote learning. 

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said in an earlier Laging Handa briefing that the department had already launched an investigation to validate the reports, stressing that such a scheme will not be tolerated if proven.

"I know this is challenging, but again we need to fully understand the assessment conducted by the DepEd. And we also want to see a per subject analysis because we all know that we need to help our students by looking at their weaknesses in different subject matters," Gatchalian added.

Education officials have long admitted that the online learning setup under the coronavirus pandemic is far from perfect. Factors like internet access, cost and availability of gadgets, and errors in learning resources have been prevalent, and only compounded the existing difficulties for families in community quarantine. 

Numerous groups at the beginning of the blended learning setup pointed out that all the modes included under the program involved the purchasing of gadgets, including smartphones, laptops, television sets and transistor radios, on top of the costs of internet connections, electricity and transportation. 

However, President Rodrigo Duterte said he believed that the proposal was workable amid the pandemic.

Recent surveys have shown that students' participation in classes is already waning, and experts from the Philippine Psychiatric Association have since acknowledged that they have observed signs of both mental stress from students and parents alike.

It has been 356 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

Franco Luna with reports from Christian Deiparine 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ONLINE LEARNING SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bloodbath Day': Deaths, arrests reported in police raids in Calabarzon
'Bloodbath Day': Deaths, arrests reported in police raids in Calabarzon
By Christian Deiparine | 22 hours ago
(Updated 6:08 p.m.) Police raids that swept across four provinces in Calabarzon on Sunday left nine activists dead, a...
Headlines
fbfb
Government tightens enforcement of health protocols
Government tightens enforcement of health protocols
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The government is tightening the enforcement of health protocols to arrest a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, including...
Headlines
fbfb
More AstraZeneca vaccines arrive
More AstraZeneca vaccines arrive
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Another 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at past...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE: No need for OFWs to get vaccinated
DOLE: No need for OFWs to get vaccinated
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers are not required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before departing for their jobs abroad, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Biden's national security strategy silent on Philippines, warns against authoritarianism
Biden's national security strategy silent on Philippines, warns against authoritarianism
By Charmaine Deogracias | 4 minutes ago
For the first time since 1996, neither the Philippines nor its alliance with the United States was mentioned in a new president’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Stricter quarantine not yet needed despite rise in COVID-19 cases &mdash; officials
Stricter quarantine not yet needed despite rise in COVID-19 cases — officials
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 50 minutes ago
Both government officials stressed localized responses such as granular lockdowns are the most appropriate strategies at this...
Headlines
fbfb
Cheat sheet: Petitioners argue for the nullification of anti-terrorism law
Cheat sheet: Petitioners argue for the nullification of anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Here is a rundown of what transpired in the past four sessions of the oral arguments:
Headlines
fbfb
ASEAN sees China as most helpful during the pandemic &mdash; survey
ASEAN sees China as most helpful during the pandemic — survey
By Charmaine Deogracias | 4 hours ago
Southeast Asian nations ranked the pandemic as its topmost concern in 2020 and see China as number one among its dialogue...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR cases surge at July 2020 rates
NCR cases surge at July 2020 rates
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
New COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region are surging at a rate seen in July 2020, according to the OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with