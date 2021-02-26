National experts recommend use of Sinovac jab for health workers
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:01 p.m.) — The country’s National Immunization Technical Advisory Group recommended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech for health workers but said that medical frontliners can still opt not to receive the China-made jab.
In a briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said members of the NITAG and the department’s Technical Advisory Group have concluded that the Sinovac vaccine, known as CoronaVac, is safe and will be “beneficial” to medical frontliners.
NITAG is a group of experts responsible for providing independent, evidence-informed advice to policymakers on issues related to immunization and vaccines.
“The NITAG and TAG has deemed it sufficient to recommend the use of vaccine for healthcare workers as it bears to reiterate that our goal for prioritizing healthcare workers for vaccination is to reduce morbidity and mortality among their group, while they maintain the most critical essential health services,” she said.
The government’s inter-agency task force on pandemic response has already approved the recommendation of NITAG.
“This will be presented to the president,” Vergeire said.
FDA recommendation
The country’s Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval Monday to CoronaVac— with the first doses set to arrive on Sunday—but did not recommend its use for health workers because they are constantly exposed to COVID-19 patients. The drug regulator later clarified that medical frontliners are not prohibited to receive the vaccine if they want to.
According to late stage trials in Brazil involving health workers who have had exposure to COVID-19 cases, the jabs yielded only a 50.4% efficacy rate.
Vergeire stressed the recommendation of the FDA was not a question of vaccine safety but a “question of rational use of available resources.”
The FDA said the vaccine can be given to “clinically healthy” adults aged 18 to 59 after it was found to have an efficacy rate of 65.3% in clinical trials held in Indonesia and 91.25% in the study conducted in Turkey.
Health workers’ choice
Health experts emphasized it is for the medical frontliners to decide whether they will take the Sinovac shot or not and that the prioritization framework will still be followed.
Health workers are at the top of the government’s priority list for vaccination.
“Vaccination with the incoming Sinovac donation is voluntary... If they are hesitant to accept this vaccine, then they can wait for the next available vaccine but we don’t know when that would be,” Dr. Nina Castillo-Carandang, NITAG member, said.
Dr. Edsel Salvana, member of the DOH TAG, said the vaccine “looks like it will save lives” and it is right to offer the available jab to the frontliners.
“If they feel this is not the right vaccine for them, then we are not going to penalize them. They are still first in line for either Pfizer or AstraZeneca,” he said.
The initial doses of 600,000—which are donated by vaccine—are expected to arrive in the country on Sunday.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
Filipino soldiers may choose which COVID-19 vaccine brand they want to get inoculated with but they must pay if they opt out of using Sinovac, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson MGen. Edgard Arevalo says Friday.
The AFP aims to vaccinate all soldiers, with 304 medical services personnel, 72 vaccination teams and 47 vaccination sites ready.
"Pwede pong pumili ng ibang brand ng bakuna ang ating mga sundalo, sabihin lang po nila na gusto nila ng ibang brand... Subalit dahil nga po hindi naman 'yun ang laan para sa AFP na kailangang mabakunahan, kailangan po sila ay ang magbabayad ng brand ng bakuna na gustong maiturok sa kanila," Arevalo says at a press briefing.
The 600,000 donated doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive on Sunday, February 28, the Palace says.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca says its EU supply chains would only be able to deliver half of an expected supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc in the second quarter — but that it would look to make up the shortfall from elsewhere.
A spokesman for the British drugs group tells AFP AstraZeneca was "working to increase productivity in its EU supply chain" and would use its "global capability in order to achieve delivery of 180 million doses to the EU in the second quarter".
"Approximately half of the expected volume is due to come from the EU supply chain" while the remainder would come from its international supply network, he adds. — AFP
Special envoy to China Mon Tulfo, who is also a columnist, says on ONE News, that he and other government officials were vaccinated with smuggled and unauthorized Sinopharm jabs.
Tulfo said he did not use his position as special envoy to get the Sinopharm doeses. "I just got hold of the vaccine from a friend who smuggled it into the country," he says on ONE News' "The Chiefs".
He says that other government officials also received the smuggled vaccine, "I just cant give their names," he says in Filipino.
He adds that others who received the smuggled vaccines were "Cabinet-level" officials and at least one senator.
The House of Representatives has passed the COVID-19 Vaccination Program bill on second reading.
A provision of the bill provides funding to cover expenses for people who have adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. The House bill creates a P500-million indemnity fund for this. A previous verison of the bill did not specify the amount of funding.
Since the bill has been certified urgent, the House may dispense with the "three-day rule" and pass it on third and final on the same day.
