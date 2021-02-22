Philippines OKs Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, its chief said Monday.

It became the third COVID-19 jab to get the approval needed for it to be rolled out in the government’s inoculation program after the vaccines of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech.

“After a thorough and rigorous review of the currently available published and unpublished data by our regulatory and medical experts, the FDA is granting an emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in a briefing Monday.

Domingo said the efficacy of Sinovac’s vaccine known as CoronaVac ranged from 65.3% to 91.2%. It had a lower efficacy rate of 50.4% among health care workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.

“The use of Sinovac vaccine on healthcare workers is not recommended,” he added.

Medical frontliners are on top of the government's priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.

The authorization clears the vaccine for use in “clinically healthy” individuals aged 18 and 59 years.

The country is expected to receive 600,000 doses of donated Sinovac vaccine from Beijing.

The government is aiming to secure a total of 146 to 148 million vaccine doses to inoculate at least 50 million people this year alone, but it has yet to execute definitive supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies.

