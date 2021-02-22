Philippines OKs Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, its chief said Monday.
It became the third COVID-19 jab to get the approval needed for it to be rolled out in the government’s inoculation program after the vaccines of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech.
“After a thorough and rigorous review of the currently available published and unpublished data by our regulatory and medical experts, the FDA is granting an emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in a briefing Monday.
Domingo said the efficacy of Sinovac’s vaccine known as CoronaVac ranged from 65.3% to 91.2%. It had a lower efficacy rate of 50.4% among health care workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.
“The use of Sinovac vaccine on healthcare workers is not recommended,” he added.
Medical frontliners are on top of the government's priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.
The authorization clears the vaccine for use in “clinically healthy” individuals aged 18 and 59 years.
The country is expected to receive 600,000 doses of donated Sinovac vaccine from Beijing.
The government is aiming to secure a total of 146 to 148 million vaccine doses to inoculate at least 50 million people this year alone, but it has yet to execute definitive supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The country's Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac.
FDA Director General Eric Domingo says the Chinese vaccine can be used among clinically healthy individuals aged 18 to 59 years. However, it is not recommended for use among healthcare workers.
"The use of Sinovac vaccine on health workers is not recommended as it has 50.4% efficacy rate for this group," Domingo says. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez says vaccine manufacturers want an indemnification agreement, citing the previous issue with Dengvaxia.
Galvez reports that the government is working on such an agreement with Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
An indemnification agreement "holds a business or company harmless" in case of unexpected adverse events.
British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca can no longer accept orders for its COVID-19 vaccine, according to presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.
Concepcion says AstraZeneca does not have enough supply anymore.
The New People's Army will open a humanitarian corridor for the safe and unimpeded passage of COVID-19 vaccines in guerilla base areas and zones.
Marco Valbuena, information officer of the Communist Party of the Philippines, suggests that military vehicles should not transport the vaccines.
"Using AFP to transport the vaccines will not encourage people to be vaccinated especially in many areas in the countryside where people are traumatized by military garrisoning of their communities and helicopter gunships firing missiles," Valbuena says.
The NPA will open humanitarian corridor for the safe and unimpeded transport of Covid-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/UMhqulBBIO— Marco L. Valbuena (@marco_cpp) February 9, 2021
The House Ways and Means Committee has approved a bill to exempt COVID-19 vaccines from import duties and from value-added tax, its chairman announces.
"Although the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act already exempts COVID-19 from VAT and from import duties, there is some room for interpretation on whether the duties apply to all importers, or only to registered enterprises. That is especially because we were only dealing with duty incentives in that bill. So, we want to make sure vaccines can be imported duty-free and without friction at the ports," Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay) says in a press release.
- Latest
- Trending