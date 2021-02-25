#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Cops vs PDEA: Shootout near mall leaves 2 dead
The gunfight erupted near a fastfood restaurant shortly before 6 p.m. and lasted for almost an hour, reports said. Bystanders scampered into different directions as gunshots rang out.
Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

Cops vs PDEA: Shootout near mall leaves 2 dead

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - February 25, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two policemen were killed in an encounter last night between members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) in front of the Ever Gotesco mall along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

The gunfight erupted near a fastfood restaurant shortly before 6 p.m. and lasted for almost an hour, reports said. Bystanders scampered into different directions as gunshots rang out.

An initial police report said three police officers from the QCPD Special Operations Unit, identified as Lt. Ronnie Ereno and Corporals Lauro de Guzman and Calvin Eric Garado, and two PDEA agents were wounded in the incident.

Investigation showed the police were conducting a drug sting, unaware that the persons they were transacting with were PDEA agents.

During the confrontation, the PDEA agents reportedly opened fire and shot the policemen which triggered a shootout which lasted for almost an hour.

The policemen claimed the operation was properly coordinated with PDEA and had the necessary documents.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas and PDEA director general Wilkins Villanueva arrived at the scene to supervise the investigation.

The PNP and PDEA formed a board of inquiry to probe the incident, a police official said.

Sinas directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to lead the probe and designated Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao as spokesman on the case.

“The PNP and PDEA both agree and assure the public that the incident, while serious, will in no way affect the continuing operational relationship and coordinations they have long firmed up in the fight against illegal drugs,” Sinas said in a statement.

Ever Gotesco mall management said in a statement: “We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside. Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees and the public.”

“The management is closely coordinating with the PNP,” it added.

PDEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Up to Ombudsman to look into Mon Tulfo's plan to distribute Sinopharm
Palace: Up to Ombudsman to look into Mon Tulfo's plan to distribute Sinopharm
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Mon Tulfo has maintained that he did nothing wrong when he had himself inoculated with the smuggled vaccines and that he never...
Headlines
fbfb
Pasig's Vico Sotto among world's 'anti-corruption champions' &mdash; US
Pasig's Vico Sotto among world's 'anti-corruption champions' — US
14 hours ago
"Victor Sotto, Mayor of Pasig, The Philippines, is a standard-bearer for a new generation of Philippine politicians who prioritize...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP failed to follow protocols in many drug operations, Guevarra tells UN rights body
PNP failed to follow protocols in many drug operations, Guevarra tells UN rights body
4 hours ago
"In more than half of the records reviewed, the law enforcement agents involved failed to follow standard protocols pertaining...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH blindsided by DOLE plan to trade nurses for COVID-19 vaccines
DOH blindsided by DOLE plan to trade nurses for COVID-19 vaccines
9 hours ago
(Updated 4:31 p.m.) The Department of Health said Wednesday that it is unaware and was not consulted on the plan of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Donated jabs may arrive in Philippines 'this week or next' &mdash; Sinovac exec
Donated jabs may arrive in Philippines 'this week or next' — Sinovac exec
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a briefing Wednesday, Sinovac Biotech general manager Helen Yang said the initial shipment of vaccine doses is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Cops vs PDEA: Shootout near mall leaves 2 dead
Cops vs PDEA: Shootout near mall leaves 2 dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Two policemen were killed in an encounter last night between members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
COA: Recto top spender; Go most frugal senator
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | February 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto was the top spender while first-termer Sen. Bong Go was the most frugal among the senators, the Commission on Audit report for fiscal year 2019 revealed.
Headlines
fbfb
Sinovac exec says vaccines may arrive this week
Sinovac exec says vaccines may arrive this week
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 hours ago
With the Food and Drug Administration having issued emergency use authorization, Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged to run after pork, meat product smugglers
Government urged to run after pork, meat product smugglers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines urged the government to run after smugglers of meat products instead of...
Headlines
fbfb
Survey: 4.4 million school-age Pinoys not enrolled
Survey: 4.4 million school-age Pinoys not enrolled
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Some 4.4 million or about 13 percent of school-age Filipinos five to 20 years old are currently not enrolled, a recent survey...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with