Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:20 p.m.) Another 2,240 people contracted coronavirus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Saturday, pushing the national caseload past 559,000.

DOH also recorded 239 new fatalities, the highest number of new entries in months, bringing the death toll to a grim 12,068.

Of the total 559,288 confirmed cases, 34,100 or 6.1% are marked by the DOH as active.

Recoveries rose to 513,120 after 504 more people were reported to have beat the respiratory disease.

What’s new today?

Saturday's deaths are the highest recorded since Sept. 14, 2020, when the DOH reported 259 new fatalities. On Friday, the agency reported 159 new deaths.

DOH on Saturday sought to quell fears over two “mutations of concern” detected in Central Visayas, saying that it is still conducting further studies.

Thousands have been evacuated in Caraga as Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) inches closer to land.

Disaster risk reduction experts, senators and the DOH last year warned that evacuation centers could act as "super spreader" venues for COVID-19 given the challenge they pose to the enforcement of social distancing and minimum health standards.

Deaths among Filipinos abroad breached 1,000 after the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday added 11 new entries, bringing the death toll to a grim 1,009.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio