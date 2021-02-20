#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections
Park-goers enjoy the morning sunlight while jogging and biking around the vicinity of the Rizal Park and the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Feb. 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections

(Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:20 p.m.) Another 2,240 people contracted coronavirus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Saturday, pushing the national caseload past 559,000.

DOH also recorded 239 new fatalities, the highest number of new entries in months, bringing the death toll to a grim 12,068.

Of the total 559,288 confirmed cases, 34,100 or 6.1% are marked by the DOH as active. 

Recoveries rose to 513,120 after 504 more people were reported to have beat the respiratory disease. 

What’s new today?

  • Saturday's deaths are the highest recorded since Sept. 14, 2020, when the DOH reported 259 new fatalities. On Friday, the agency reported 159 new deaths.
  • DOH on Saturday sought to quell fears over two “mutations of concern” detected in Central Visayas, saying that it is still conducting further studies. 
  • Thousands have been evacuated in Caraga as Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) inches closer to land.
  • Disaster risk reduction experts, senators and the DOH last year warned that evacuation centers could act as "super spreader" venues for COVID-19 given the challenge they pose to the enforcement of social distancing and minimum health standards. 
  • Deaths among Filipinos abroad breached 1,000 after the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday added 11 new entries, bringing the death toll to a grim 1,009. 

READ: Experts urge more gov’t funding for evacuation centers to prevent casualties, COVID-19 spread

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
1 day ago
The department stressed further investigation is needed to determine the public health implications of the mutations.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on vaccines: Are they here yet?
Duterte on vaccines: Are they here yet?
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s patience is wearing thin over the delayed arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from Western countries and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines receives 1st of 2 C-130 planes from US
Philippines receives 1st of 2 C-130 planes from US
16 hours ago
The US government on Thursday turned over the first of two C-130H Hercules planes to the Philippines under the Foreign Military...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
No more personal appearance for seniors getting pensions
No more personal appearance for seniors getting pensions
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Starting March 1, senior citizens are no longer required to personally appear before their servicing banks or government agencies...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No need to worry over &lsquo;mutations of concern,&rsquo; DOH says
No need to worry over ‘mutations of concern,’ DOH says
1 hour ago
The Department of Health on Saturday sought to allay fears over the two “mutations of concern” detected in Central...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns: China's &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
US warns: China's ‘unacceptable’ coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The US on Saturday scored China for passing a new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, accusing it of...
Headlines
fbfb
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
(Updated 12:22 p.m.) "For, after all the issue at hand is a balance of the bill of rights, particularly the freedom of speech,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 &mdash; DFA
COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 — DFA
7 hours ago
The number of Filipinos who have died of coronavirus overseas breached 1,000 on Friday after the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' inches closer to Caraga
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' inches closer to Caraga
7 hours ago
(Updated, 11:54 a.m.) Thousands have been evacuated in Caraga as Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) inches...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with