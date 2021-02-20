Barely moving ‘Auring’ slightly weakens, may weaken further before landfall

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) slightly weakened as it barely moved over the Philippine Sea and may further weaken into a tropical depression before making landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga region on Sunday morning or afternoon.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the storm now packs 75 kilometer per hour (kph) winds near its center, which was last spotted 475 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and gusts of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA said it expects the storm to remain almost stationary in the next six to 12 hours before gradually accelerating northwest.

After making landfall over Caraga, PAGASA expects the storm to cross Visayas and Mimaropa from Sunday to Monday.

While it has yet to make landfall, its effects are already being felt in eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and southern Leyte, where light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected until noon.

From noon until Sunday, the state weather bureau warns that heavy to intense rains will pour over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Misamis Oriental, Camiguin and the rest of Caraga region.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over eastern Visayas, central Visayas, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and the rest of northern Mindanao.

Signal No. 1 is also hoisted over the following areas:

northern Samar

eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

southern Leyte

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Bukidnon

Lanao del Sur

PAGASA said Auring and the northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, will bring strong to gale-force winds over areas where Signal No. 1 is up, along with the rest of Visayas, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands. — Xave Gregorio