#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
No need to worry over âmutations of concern,â DOH says
Personnel of Police Regional Office-7 patrol Barangay Mambaling roam around Cebu City while it is under enhanced community quarantine in this undated photo.
Aldo Nelbert Banaynal

No need to worry over ‘mutations of concern,’ DOH says

(Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday sought to allay fears over the two “mutations of concern” detected in Central Visayas, saying that further studies are still being conducted on these.

“Our countrymen should not worry about these because they’re still being studied. We’re still checking if these can be classified as new variants,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told state-run People’s Television in Filipino.

Vergeire explained that for these to be considered as new variants, “five or seven” mutations should be seen in the genetic sequence of the virus.

She added that they would submit the two mutations, identified as E484K and N501Y, to the World Health Organization, which would say whether these are linked to already-existing variants.

E484K is found in variants that emerged in South Africa and Brazil, while N501Y is found in the variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Mutations are changes in the genetic code of a virus. Viruses, like SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, mutate all the time.

The WHO said some mutations may result in the virus being more transmissible, increase in disease severity or influence efficacy of diagnostics or vaccines.

Meanwhile, a changed virus is called a variant of the original virus.

Health officials have said that further investigation is needed to determine the public health implications of the two mutations. It also remains unclear if these will develop into a variant unique to the Philippines.

Vergeire, however, said the two mutations found in Central Visayas is “probably” a factor in the spike in cases in the region, but added that the increase in cases may have also been brought about by the easing of coronavirus curbs.

The discovery of the two mutations, along with the continued threat of more infectious variants, come as the government is mulling over whether to open up the economy further by loosening quarantine restrictions.

The government’s pandemic task force is bent on putting the entire country under the laxest quarantine regime by March, despite the country recording an average of 1,500 new COVID-19 cases a day since November and having no vaccines yet.

“We’ve been under strict lockdown for almost a year and we have to look at the other side of the fence also, and that is our economy. We see that there are also health consequences for a poor economy,” Vergeire said. — Xave Gregorio

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
1 day ago
The department stressed further investigation is needed to determine the public health implications of the mutations.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on vaccines: Are they here yet?
Duterte on vaccines: Are they here yet?
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s patience is wearing thin over the delayed arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from Western countries and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines receives 1st of 2 C-130 planes from US
Philippines receives 1st of 2 C-130 planes from US
16 hours ago
The US government on Thursday turned over the first of two C-130H Hercules planes to the Philippines under the Foreign Military...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
No more personal appearance for seniors getting pensions
No more personal appearance for seniors getting pensions
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Starting March 1, senior citizens are no longer required to personally appear before their servicing banks or government agencies...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections
Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections
45 minutes ago
Another 2,240 people contracted coronavirus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Saturday, pushing the national...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns: China's &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
US warns: China's ‘unacceptable’ coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The US on Saturday scored China for passing a new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, accusing it of...
Headlines
fbfb
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
(Updated 12:22 p.m.) "For, after all the issue at hand is a balance of the bill of rights, particularly the freedom of speech,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 &mdash; DFA
COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 — DFA
7 hours ago
The number of Filipinos who have died of coronavirus overseas breached 1,000 on Friday after the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' inches closer to Caraga
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' inches closer to Caraga
7 hours ago
(Updated, 11:54 a.m.) Thousands have been evacuated in Caraga as Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) inches...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with