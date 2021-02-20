COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 â€” DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos who have died of coronavirus overseas breached 1,000 on Friday after the Department of Foreign Affairs reported 11 more fatalities among migrants.

The death toll among Filipinos overseas is now at 1,009.

Meanwhile, another 28 migrants contracted the virus, bringing the DFA's case tally to 14,787.

Of the total number of cases recorded by the department, 4,484 are marked as active which means these patients are still undergoing treatment.

The agency also recorded 22 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered Filipinos abroad to 9,294.

What's new?

The death toll among migrants breached 1,000 on Friday, over a year after the DFA first reported that a Filipino national contracted COVID-19 overseas on Feb. 5, 2020.

Friday's deaths are the highest recorded by the agency since Feb. 10, 2021, when it logged 23 new deaths.

The number of countries or territories where Filipinos have contracted coronavirus rose to 87 after the DFA added one entry on Thursday without identifying the area further.

— Bella Perez-Rubio