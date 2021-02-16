#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Marcos camp believes poll protest still on despite SC junking it
Former Senator Bongbong Marcos speaking in a vlog to show that he is recovering from COVID-19
Video grab from Facebook of Bongbong Marcos

Marcos camp believes poll protest still on despite SC junking it

(Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:35 p.m.) — The camp of losing candidate Bongbong Marcos falsely claimed Tuesday that their poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo is still on despite the Supreme Court junking it.

The high court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, unanimously trashed Marcos’ bid to overturn the results of the 2016 vice presidential election, where Robredo took a narrow lead over the former senator.

But Marcos’ lawyer Vic Rodriguez claimed that the tribunal only rejected their second cause of action which covered the recount in Negros Oriental, Iloilo and Camarines Sur, and not their third cause of action on the voiding of votes in Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao.

A source told Philstar.com, however, that the tribunal has unanimously dismissed the electoral protest on Tuesday — a fact which was confirmed by the SC's public information office.

"The 15 members of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal unanimously dismissed the entire electoral protest ... for lack of merit," the SC PIO said.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka added that out of the 15 members of the tribunal, seven members concurred in full with the dismissal, while eight only concurred in the result.

He did not give any further details on the voting, including the identity of the justices who voted with the full concurrence of the main decision. He said the copy of the resolution will be uploaded to the SC website once it is available.

He also declined to comment on whether a decision may be appealed.

Should an appeal be filed, a reversal of the ruling, however, may be difficult as the tribunal was unanimous in its decision. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

BONGBONG MARCOS LENI ROBREDO POLL PROTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte told: Senators, vice president within their rights to comment on foreign policy
Duterte told: Senators, vice president within their rights to comment on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte was told to review the 1987 Constitution on Tuesday after he said that the vice president and senators have...
Headlines
fbfb
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The police claim that this is a 'rescue operation' but it is obvious from the videos taken by one of the Lumads there himself...
Headlines
fbfb
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
One of the 19 new United Kingdom variant cases recorded last week had links to an employee of the Metro Rail Transit where...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It came as a surprise that reports about minors being 'rescued' surfaced today. While [Archdiocese of Cebu - Commission on...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
2 hours ago
A lawmaker is calling on Solicitor General Jose Calida to step down out of “delicadeza” after the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NEDA, IATF recommend placing entire Philippines under MGCQ
NEDA, IATF recommend placing entire Philippines under MGCQ
By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has recommended placing the entire Philippines under the most lenient quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
PET junking of poll protest vs Robredo should lay issue to rest &mdash; opposition senators
PET junking of poll protest vs Robredo should lay issue to rest — opposition senators
1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros in Filipino lauded the SC justices who she said "fulfilled their mandate without bias and according to...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines reports 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 552,246
Philippines reports 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 552,246
1 hour ago
The Department of Health reported Tuesday 1,391 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 552,246.
Headlines
fbfb
Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen
Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Forced evacuation has begun for residents living near Taal Volcano, disaster response officials said Tuesday, after continuing...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca no longer taking new COVID-19 vaccine orders, Duterte adviser says
AstraZeneca no longer taking new COVID-19 vaccine orders, Duterte adviser says
3 hours ago
British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca is no longer accepting any new orders for its coronavirus vaccine due to supply constraints,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with