#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Cops with coronavirus breach 10,500
Cops are seen receiving instruction at Camp Crame in this undated photo
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Cops with coronavirus breach 10,500

(Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 6:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — With 38 more cases recorded within its ranks, exactly 10,519 members of the national police have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pathogen first emerged over a year ago.

Latest data from the Philippine National Police Health Services also showed that of the total, 553 cases are still classified as active, or patients still recovering in quarantine facilities or hospitals. 

As of this post, 9,936 cops have recovered from the virus after the PNP recorded 48 more recoveries in its latest update, good for a 94.4% recovery rate in the national police. 

No new deaths were added, and the death toll remains at 30 deaths in the PNP organization. 

At the agency's 30th founding anniversary on Monday, February 2, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, dedicated the commemoration to the cops who died of the virus. 

Total infections among cops have only continued to grow in the 329 since they were put in charge to carry out the coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed throughout the country in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. Rights organizations have since slammed the heavy-handed enforcement as unnecessary and excessively militarized. 

The Department of Health in its latest case update Monday afternoon reported that the national caseload had breached 540,000.

Case breakdown 

  • National Headquarters - 1 new case
  • National Administrative Support Units - 3 new cases
  • National Capital Region Police Office - 3 new cases
  • Police Regional Office 2 - 3 new cases
  • Police Regional Office 3 - 1 new cases
  • Police Regional Office 4A - 3 new cases
  • Police Regional Office 6 - 3 new cases
  • Police Regional Office 7 - 3 new cases
  • Police Regional Office 10 - 14 new cases
  • Police Regional Office 12 - 1 new cases
  • Police Regional Office COR - 1 new cases
  • Police Regional Office BAR - 2 new cases

Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
6 hours ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 20 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
21 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 2
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9.
Headlines
fbfb
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lawyers in anti-terrorism law petitions reminded against public statements
Lawyers in anti-terrorism law petitions reminded against public statements
By Kristine Joy Patag | 41 minutes ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta warned lawyers involved in the high stakes petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020...
Headlines
fbfb
Cops with coronavirus breach 10,500
Cops with coronavirus breach 10,500
1 hour ago
At the agency's 30th founding anniversary on Monday, February 2, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, dedicated the commemoration...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to CPP: Observe rules of humanity, don't hamper delivery of vaccines
Duterte to CPP: Observe rules of humanity, don't hamper delivery of vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged communist rebels to "observe the rules of humanity" by not obstructing the delivery of...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City hospitals could hit critical level in two weeks, OCTA warns
Cebu City hospitals could hit critical level in two weeks, OCTA warns
2 hours ago
The OCTA Research warns that hospitals in Cebu City could reach critical level in two weeks if the surge in COVID-19 transmission...
Headlines
fbfb
NGOs cast fear over rising cases of abuse, exploitation of children online
NGOs cast fear over rising cases of abuse, exploitation of children online
2 hours ago
“Online sexual abuse and exploitation of children is a silent pandemic that has permanent, and devastating effects on...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with