Cops with coronavirus breach 10,500

MANILA, Philippines — With 38 more cases recorded within its ranks, exactly 10,519 members of the national police have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pathogen first emerged over a year ago.

Latest data from the Philippine National Police Health Services also showed that of the total, 553 cases are still classified as active, or patients still recovering in quarantine facilities or hospitals.

As of this post, 9,936 cops have recovered from the virus after the PNP recorded 48 more recoveries in its latest update, good for a 94.4% recovery rate in the national police.

No new deaths were added, and the death toll remains at 30 deaths in the PNP organization.

At the agency's 30th founding anniversary on Monday, February 2, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, dedicated the commemoration to the cops who died of the virus.

Total infections among cops have only continued to grow in the 329 since they were put in charge to carry out the coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed throughout the country in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. Rights organizations have since slammed the heavy-handed enforcement as unnecessary and excessively militarized.

The Department of Health in its latest case update Monday afternoon reported that the national caseload had breached 540,000.

Case breakdown

National Headquarters - 1 new case

National Administrative Support Units - 3 new cases

National Capital Region Police Office - 3 new cases

Police Regional Office 2 - 3 new cases

Police Regional Office 3 - 1 new cases

Police Regional Office 4A - 3 new cases

Police Regional Office 6 - 3 new cases

Police Regional Office 7 - 3 new cases

Police Regional Office 10 - 14 new cases

Police Regional Office 12 - 1 new cases

Police Regional Office COR - 1 new cases

Police Regional Office BAR - 2 new cases

— Franco Luna