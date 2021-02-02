#VACCINEWATCHPH
Another cop dies of COVID-19 as PNP cases breach 10,200
Photo dated April 15 shows residents of Brgy. Harapin ang Bukas in Mandaluyong City lining up for cash amelioration aid as military forces stand watch to enforce social distancing.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

Another cop dies of COVID-19 as PNP cases breach 10,200

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cops found to be infected with the coronavirus in the national police reached 10,219 with 33 more cases reported.

Latest data from the Philippine National Police Health Service showed that of the total, 614 cases or 6% remain listed as active cases, or patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The PNP Health Services also reported another death in the police force, this time a police non-commissioned officers from the Carmen Municipal Police Station under Police Regional Office 11 in Davao. 

The patient, they said, passed away on Thursday, January 25, due to a kidney failure after the officer tested positive for COVID-19. The officer was the 29th death in the PNP.

As of this post, 9,576 cops have recovered from the virus after the PNP recorded 34 more recoveries, good for a 93.7% recovery rate in the national police. 

Case breakdown

  • NASU - 1
  • NOSU - 1
  • NCRPO - 6
  • PRO 2 - 1
  • PRO 3 - 2
  • PRO 4A - 4
  • PRO 5 - 3
  • PRO 6 - 8
  • PRO 7 - 9
  • PRO 9 -1
  • PRO 10 - 1
  • PRO 11 - 1
  • PRO COR - 3

PNP needs 'decisive leaders who act within the bounds of the law'

At the agency's 30th founding anniversary on Monday, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, dedicated the commemoration to the cops who died of the virus. 

The police chief, famous for his mañanita celebration who broke the same quarantine protocols that others have been jailed and killed for, said in a speech that the memory of those who did not survive the virus should serve as an inspiration for those who remained in the force to pursue their mission to serve the country.

"In a volatile world, we need direct and decisive leaders of the police force who can act quickly without hesitation to the radical challenges of our fast-changing world but always within the bounds of the law," newly-minted National Police Commission chief Vitaliano Aguirre said for his part during his speech.

As of the Department of Health's latest case tally issued Tuesday afternoon, a total of 528,853 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen first emerged in December. 

Exactly 322 days have passed since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest lockdown. 

