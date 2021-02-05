#VACCINEWATCHPH
Briones: Teachers to help in vaccination program through info drive; won't administer jabs
This undated photo shows a public school teacher records a lesson for her class under DepEd's distance learning this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Public school teachers will be assisting the government in national vaccination program through information drive, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

In a statement Friday, Briones said they are denying “perception” that teachers will vaccinate learners or their colleagues, although it is unclear what was the education secretary was referring to.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire previously said they may tap pharmacists and midwives to administer COVID-19 vaccines once the government begins its inoculation program this year.

Briones said teachers, however, can contribute in informing students of the overview of the national government vaccination program.

“But even for that, they need to be briefed thoroughly, so they would know the benefits or protection that vaccines can give,” she added partly in Filpino.

“Teachers are trained to teach, not to administer vaccine,” Briones also said.

Schools may be used as vaccination centers, but the DepEd chief said this may only be allowed on case-to-case basis due to availability of spaces and equipment.

“We are willing to help, but our interest here is to protect the children, teachers and staff,” Briones added.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 this year alone, with the first shots expected to arrive as early as February. This target, however, depends on the global supply, which had been mostly procured by wealthy nations.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar admitted that the lack of understanding on COVID-19 vaccines remains a problem. He added: "This gets further complicated with misinformation and disinformation by some individuals and groups who claim that vaccination is not an ideal and safe option for virus immunization. However, with clear and concise communications and information drives, knowledge and clarity on the matter will be achieved.”

 A Pulse Asia survey showed that only 32% of Filipinos are willing to be inoculated with vaccine against COVID-19. A poll conducted by OCTA Research conducted among Metro Manila residents showed an even lower number, that only one out of four Filipinos or 25% are willing to receive COVID-19 jabs if a safe and effective vaccine becomes available. 

— Kristine Joy Patag

