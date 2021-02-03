Andanar admits lack of understanding on COVID-19 vaccines remains a 'widespread problem'

MANILA, Philippines — The government's lead communication arm Wednesday admitted that lack of understanding of the importance of COVID-19 vaccines remains a "widespread problem" and vowed to sustain its information drive to boost public confidence in the vaccination program.

A Pulse Asia survey conducted from November 23 to December 2 last year found nearly half or 47 % of Filipinos saying they were not inclined to get COVID-19 shots mainly because of safety concerns. Only about a third or 32% were willing to be inoculated while 21% were undecided.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III recently urged the government to come up with a nationwide information dissemination campaign that would highlight the advantages of receiving vaccines and the risks of not being inoculated. He noted that the public has apprehensions over the vaccines because of claims that they are not effective.

"The challenge of the lack of understanding in this regard (COVID-19 vaccines) remains a widespread problem," Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"This gets further complicated with misinformation and disinformation by some individuals and groups who claim that vaccination is not an ideal and safe option for virus immunization. However, with clear and concise communications and information drives, knowledge and clarity on the matter will be achieved," he added.

Andanar said the Presidential Communications Operations Office has been undertaking information campaigns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming rollout of the national vaccination program.

"We sympathize with Senate President Vicente Sotto III’s recent statement that there is an apparent apprehension among Filipinos to get vaccinated, which is why the PCOO has been intensifying its communications campaign to further educate and enlighten Filipinos on the government’s vaccination program," Andanar said.

Andanar said PCOO is conducting press briefings, town hall meetings, and media literacy training, and is using traditional and online media to relay pandemic-related information to achieve the desired behavior needed to attain herd immunity. He noted that herd immunity can be achieved if 70% of the Philippines' population is inoculated.

"We will continue our intensified communications and information campaigns in order to inform every Filipino and assist the national government in the rollout and implementation of our national vaccination program so that we can heal, recover, and rise as one nation," Andanar said.

The government is expected to start its vaccination program this month.