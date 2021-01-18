#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Up to the jab?' DOH may tap pharmacists, midwives for COVID-19 vaccination drive
A man receives a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site at South Bronx Educational Campus, in the Bronx New York on January 10, 2021.
AFP/Kena Betancur

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it is looking at tapping pharmacists and midwives to administer COVID-19 vaccines once the country begins the government's inoculation program this year. 

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 this year alone, with the first shots expected to arrive as early as February. This target, however, depends on the global supply, which had been mostly procured by wealthy nations.

In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the government’s immunization program requires “a lot” of health care workers.

“We are studying on how pharmacists and midwives can help in our vaccine deployment plan,” Vergeire said.

So far, only physicians and doctors are allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

What the guidelines say

Under the Philippine Pharmacy Act, pharmacists are allowed to administer adult vaccines provided that they will undergo the training on the safe administration of shots and management of adverse event following immunization, and hold a certificate of training issued by an institution duly accredited by the Professional Regulation Commission.

Vergeire said the department is looking at how it can provide pharmacists needed training so they can become vaccinators.

The health official also said that under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Philippine Midwifery Act, midwives are allowed to administer vaccines, especially in the agency’s national immunization program.

“They are allowed to vaccinate children and the elderly but under the supervision of a physician or nurse,” Vergeire said.

In a Senate hearing last week, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said the government had already identified a total of 4,512 fixed vaccination sites that each aim to immunize 100 people a day. Existing medical centers and rural health facilities will be among those used.

With over half a million COVID-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

