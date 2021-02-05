Largest part of first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila subway arrives

MANILA, Philippines — The cutter head, the largest part of the first of six tunnel boring machines that will be used for the partial operability section of the Metro Manila subway from Valenzuela to North Avenue, has arrived in the country, signalling that work on the country’s first underground railway system may start soon.

The 74-ton cutter head would break, cut and grind rocks and soil by rotating its disc cutter. The tunnel boring machine, on the other hand, would be used to dig underground and lay out tunnels.

Other parts of the first tunnel boring machine, called Kaunlaran, are expected to be delivered within the month and will be assembled on the site of the planned P357-billion subway.

“The tunnel boring machine that we are seeing right now is a gigantic proof of DOTr’s (Department of Transportation) effort … to commence construction work at the earliest possible time,” said Eigo Azukisawa, Japan International Cooperation Agency’s senior representative to the Philippines, during the unveiling of the cutter head on Friday.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade still has his eyes set on the partial operability of the Metro Manila subway by December 2021 or February 2022 “at worst.”

Roberto Jose Castillo, president of construction company EEI Corp. which is part of the consortium that would build the subway, said in his speech that they will try their best to meet the deadline set by the DOTr by hiring as much as 6,000 workers.

The entire subway, which would have 15 stations spanning across 36 kilometers from Valenzuela to NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City and FTI, is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

The Japanese development assistance-funded project aims to reduce travel time from Valenzuela to NAIA Terminal 3 to 45 minutes from one hour and 30 minutes. — Xave Gregorio