#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Metro Manila subway works still on track â DOTr
A tunnel boring machine made by Japan’s JIM Technology.
STAR/File
Metro Manila subway works still on track — DOTr
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - September 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will “dig its way” to bring into partial operability the country’s first underground rail system before the end of President Duterte’s term despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the agency, together with its partners, is determined to complete the partial operability section of the P357-billion Metro Manila subway project by December 2021.

He said despite the impact of the pandemic, the subway project is pushing through.

Transportation Undersecretary for rails Timothy John Batan said among the challenges brought about by the pandemic on the construction of the project is the social distancing requirement.

“This is being implemented not only in the rail lines but also in the construction site. So one way to address that, following the construction guidelines that are in place from the IATF, is the requirement to add workers and expand the barracks,” he said.

“Another thing we did, with the entry of the foreign nationals and imported equipment, is close coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration,” Batan said.

He said the first and second tunnel boring machines (TBMs) would be delivered to the country by January and February next year.

The two are part of the six TBMs being manufactured by JIM Technology Corp. in its factory in Tsurumi Prefecture, Japan.

The TBMs will be used to dig underground and lay the tunnels.

Batan said the six TBMs would be used for the partial operability section, but the entire 34-kilometer subway project would require 25 TBMs.

“A tunnel boring machine’s sheer size and power will not only contribute to faster tunneling and project completion, but will also significantly reduce disruption above ground during construction,” he said.

Tugade assured the public that the subway stations to be built would be flood-free as the project will be utilizing similar technologies used in the development of similar systems in Japan.

“Will there be flooding in the subway? No. The technology of our Japanese construction partners is the assurance. Their experience is the assurance,” he said.

According to Tugade, the project would generate direct employment of 9,000 and indirect jobs of between 40,000 and 50,000.

“In the upcoming construction  stage, the Metro Manila Subway project is expected to generate a lot of  employment and help stimulate local businesses reeling from the COVID-19 crisis. I hope it can help lead the Philippines to a possible V-shaped economic recovery, while it lays down the foundation for a more prosperous next generation,” Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda said.

The DOTr in February last year broke ground for the Metro Manila subway project and likewise signed the design and build contract for its first three stations, or its partial operability section, with the joint venture of Shimizu Corp., Fujita Corp., Takenaka Civil Engineering Co. Ltd., and EEI Corp.

The Metro Manila subway project will stretch across 36-kilometers, connecting Valenzuela Depot to  NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City and FTI.

The project aims to reduce travel time from the Valenzuela Depot to NAIA Terminal 3 to just 45 minutes, from the original one hour and 30 minutes.

It will have 15 stations, crossing seven local governments, and passing three of Metro Manila’s business districts.

The project, which is being funded by an official development assistance from Japan, is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

“We also fully understand that there is much work to be done and more challenges ahead but we assure our partners in the DOTr and the government of the Philippines that JICA is a partner you can trust to provide high-quality and innovative solutions for your country’s development goals and facilitate win-win partnerships between the Japanese and Filipino peoples,” Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) chief representative Eigo Azukizawa said.

DOTR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
An unusual taipan
By Boo Chanco | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
I frequently get asked whether Ramon S. Ang is running for president in 2022. I have asked him the same question and the answer is a big fat NO!
Business
fbfb
Sangley, other China projects to proceed despite US contractor ban
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 days ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines is "not a vassal state of any foreign power."
Business
fbfb
Jollibee opens CBTL branch in New York
By Iris Gonzales | September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Jollibee Group, the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, opened its Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand in New York.
Business
fbfb
Uncertain times for business
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
For the first time in a long time, the Ghost Month does not seem to hold any special meaning at all.
Business
fbfb
Bank lending slowest in over a decade — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Credit growth eased for the fourth straight month to its slowest pace in more than a decade at 6.7 percent in July from 9.6...
Business
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
FTAs to help Philippines recover from health crisis – HSBC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
The completion of crucial multilateral trade agreements will help the Philippines recover from the economic fall out caused...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Foreign financing for COVID-19 response plan reaches $8.83 billion
By Mary Grace Padin | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine government has raised $8.83 billion in financing support from foreign lenders to fund its COVID-19 response...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
AirAsia expands Mindanao routes
By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
AirAsia Philippines is expanding its domestic network amid the current health situation as it announced new destinations to...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Loans for COVID-19 hit small businesses hit over P1.3 billion
By Louella Desiderio | 37 minutes ago
Loan applications approved under a program to help micro and small enterprises weather the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic...
Business
fbfb
Protect assets from foreclosure threats
September 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Many businesses have been forced to reduce operations or worse, shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a lot of properties at risk when these are used as securitized collateral.
37 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with