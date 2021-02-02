#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House passes bill banning discrimination on basis of race, ethnicity, religion
Filipino Muslims pray to celebrate Eid al-fitr in front of the Quirino grandstand in Manila on June 5, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

House passes bill banning discrimination on basis of race, ethnicity, religion

(Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives unanimously passed Tuesday a bill that seeks to ban discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity and religion.

The bill provides for a comprehensive list of discriminatory acts which can be punished with a jail time of 30 days to six months and possibly a fine of P10,000 to P100,000.

However, the measure does not cover discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE). The bill penalizing discrimination based on SOGIE is still pending in the House’s women and gender panel where it faces stiff opposition from conservative legislators.

Should it be passed into law, discrimination in the following settings on the basis of race, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, religion, religious affiliation or beliefs would be penalized:

  • Discrimination in political participation
  • Discrimination in employment
  • Discrimination in education and training
  • Discrimination in the delivery of goods and services
  • Discrimination in the acquisition, possession, utilization, lease or disposal of lands, including housing and other accommodations
  • Discrimination in access to public places, facilities and public meetings
  • Discrimination in advertisements or mass media
  • Discrimination by wrongful portrayal
  • Discrimination through speech, utterances, acts of hatred and similar acts
  • Discrimination through analogous acts that result in impairment of the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms
  • Discrimination by engaging in profiling
  • Discrimination through abuses of state and non-state actors

The act of inciting others to discriminate is also prohibited and would be penalized.

Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman, one of the authors of the measure, hailed the passage of the bill on final reading.

“I consider this as a huge step by our country toward a truly free society, where everyone can live freely and without discrimination,” Hataman said in Filipino.

He acknowledged, however, that the next battleground is in the Senate, where a similar measure is still pending before a committee.

The Senate panel would have to deliberate on the measure before sending it to the upper chamber’s plenary where it would have to go through two more readings. — Xave Gregorio

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin tells Roque to &lsquo;lay off&rsquo; commenting on foreign policy
Locsin tells Roque to ‘lay off’ commenting on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Hours after presidential spokesman Harry Roque touted his international law experience and told a senator to enroll in one...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Amid a rise in red-tagging, continued attacks on activists and progressive groups, and shrinking spaces for dissent, many...
Headlines
fbfb
Charter change clears House panel
Charter change clears House panel
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The House constitutional amendments committee approved in a 62-3-3 vote Speaker Lord Allan Velasco’s proposal to amend...
Headlines
fbfb
No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat &mdash;&nbsp;DOTr
No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat — DOTr
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Both the DOTr and LTO are in agreement that a deferment of the full implementation/enforcement of this new rule is warranted,...
Headlines
fbfb
Two Aeta farmers, 'first casualties' of anti-terrorism law, seek to join legal fight in SC
Two Aeta farmers, 'first casualties' of anti-terrorism law, seek to join legal fight in SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Two Aetas charged with violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, who assert allegations against them are trumped up, are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anti-terror law could lead to more schools to be red-tagged, educators tell SC
Anti-terror law could lead to more schools to be red-tagged, educators tell SC
By Christian Deiparine | 38 minutes ago
"The terror law will only be a weapon to terror-tag schools, teachers and students, and sectoral and multisectoral organizations,...
Headlines
fbfb
Petitioners assert to SC: There is no saving anti-terrorism law for its vagueness
Petitioners assert to SC: There is no saving anti-terrorism law for its vagueness
By Kristine Joy Patag | 43 minutes ago
(Updated) Petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 asserted before the Supreme Court that the law’s definition...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to public on corruption allegations: Don't be so gullible
Duterte to public on corruption allegations: Don't be so gullible
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday urged the public not to be swayed easily by corruption allegations against the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Another cop dies of COVID-19 as PNP cases breach 10,200
Another cop dies of COVID-19 as PNP cases breach 10,200
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"In a volatile world, we need direct and decisive leaders of the police force who can act quickly without hesitation to the...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA says it repatriated 4,549 overseas Filipinos last week
DFA says it repatriated 4,549 overseas Filipinos last week
1 hour ago
DFA said the repatriates include "undocumented [overseas Filipinos] from Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Jordan, China, as well...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with