UP Board of Regents rejects resolution asserting terminated accord with DND

MANILA, Philippines — The highest governing body of the University of the Philippines has rejected a resolution urging for it to assert the state-run institution's accord with the defense department that has since been terminated in a move roundly condemned.

UP's Student Regent on Thursday reported that the Board of Regents did not adopt the said resolution that would mandate it to "ensure that acts that will impede upon and violate the academic freedom, human rights and civil liberties of its constituents are not permitted," to name a few.

The move would have also the BOR declare UP as a "safe space for free though and expression, criticism and dissent" as well as support measures in Congress to legislate the pact that was signed in 1989 to keep out state forces and protect the university's autonomy from military intervention.

Instead, the body will refer the resolution to a technical working group, support efforts by UP President Danilo Concepcion to engage in talks with government, as well as affirm his statements on the accord and on the issue of red-tagging, which had been central on the DND's move as it claimed UP has become a breeding ground for the armed communist movement sans proof.

"The members of the Board have made known that they stand with the principle of academic freedom," said Student Regent Renee Co's office. "The challenge now is to translate this unity into decisive action."

Adopting the resolution would have given more weight to the cause and opposition on the abrogation, especially with all chancellors of eight UP campuses across the country endorsing it.

"In representing the interests of its constituents, the Board must protect the safety and sanctity of the university, and the rights and freedoms of the members of its community," the student regent added. "It is up to us to continue the campaign on the ground to fight in defense of academic freedom."

Being a state-run university, the body is composed of known government figures, such as Commission on Higher Education's Prospero de Vera III as its chairperson and Sen. Joel Villanueva and Rep. Mark Go (Baguio), who heads their respective chamber's committee on higher education.

Early this week, De Vera, a former UP vice president and professor, had said that the accord, while "rich in intention," stops short in details and is therefore "prone to differing interpretations."

He has since said that he will convene a panel of experts to define academic freedom and has allayed concerns on proposed legislations to institutionalize the decades-long agreement.