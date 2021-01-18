DND ends accord with UP prohibiting state forces in campuses â€” report

MANILA, Philippines — The defense department is ending its decades-long accord with the University of the Philippines that disallows state forces to enter the campus without prior notifying its officials, citing anew unsubstantiated claims that the university is a breeding ground for the armed communist movement.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had written to UP President Danilo Concepcion that the deal had been terminated beginning January 15, per a report by UP's student paper, The Philippine Collegian.

The accord was signed in 1989 between then UP President Jose Abueva and Defense chief Fidel Ramos, that also holds that military and police cannot enter any UP campus "except in cases of hot pursuit and similar occassions of emergency" or when assistance is requested by university officials.

An earlier agreement, the 1982 Soto-Enrile accord between student leader Sonia Soto and then Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile, was signed to protect the autonomy of the university from military intervention, especially in protest rallies.

In the letter, Lorenzana, who did not offer evidence to support claims, said the DND "is aware that there is indeed an ongoing clandestine recruitment" inside UP campuses and the accord is being used to prevent government from holding operations.

There is also no plan to station police or military inside UP, nor "supress activist groups, academic freedom and expression." Members of the university community, however, have long been linked to the communist movement or "red-tagged" which had often resulted in government critics and human rights advocates facing threats or worse, killed.

While UP has long maintained an activist reputation, it is already established that there is nothing wrong with activism, neither is it equal to communism. And since the 1990s, being a communist has not been illegal after the country's anti-subversion law was repealed.

In November 2020, no less than President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to defund the state-run university on claims that it is recruiting students to join the CPP-NPA.

"By reason of national security and safety of UP students," Lorenzana said, "this department intends to remedy this situation by terminating or abrogating the existing agreement in order for us to perform our legal mandate of protecting our youth against CPP-NPA recruitment activities, whose design and purpose is to destroy the democracy we have all fought for."

Lorenzana added that the nixing of the DND-UP accord follows after the newly created Anti-Terrorism Council designated the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

The body had been established under the controversial and highly questioned Anti-Terror Law in mid-2020, a legislation that faces numerous petitions before the Supreme Court to declare it as unconstitutional.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this for updates.