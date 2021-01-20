Senate bill seeks to institutionalize 1989 UP-DND accord junked by Lorenzana
MANILA, Philippines — A bill has been filed in the Senate to institutionalize a decades-old agreement requiring security forces to coordinate with University of the Philippines officials on operations in its campuses.
This comes after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's decision to unilaterally terminate his department's long-standing accord with UP was met with rebuke from several lawmakers, lawyers as well as faculty and students of the UP System.
In the explanatory note for Senate Bill No. 2002, Sen. Joel Villanueva and co-authors Sens. Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, and Grace Poe called the junking of the agreement an "attack on [UP's] autonomy" which forms part of long-running "state efforts to minimize [its] unique role and participation... in social change."
They also disputed the reasons cited by Lorenzana for abrogating the deal. "Implying that it has enabled thinking that is critical to the government is a gross misreading of UP’s role as vanguard of independent thought," the senators said.
They added that the resources of the police and military would be better spent on a number of other pressing issues.
"We have the West Philippine Sea dispute, the increasing criminality due to [Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators], and extrajudicial killings, among many others," the senators said. "Our law enforcement agencies and the military establishment must set its priorities straight and focus on what really matters."
The proposed measure institutionalizes the 1989 UP-DND accords into RA 9500 or the University of the Philippines Charter of 2008, inserting seven new sections in the law.
"We believe that DND should not break the agreement with UP. Our role as a legislator is to ensure that the spirit of the 1989 Accords is protected and set-in stone to ensure that our students are protected from unreasonable state intrusion," the lawmakers said.
On Tuesday night, eight senators formally registered their objection to the junking of the deal, filing a resolution urging the entire Senate to do the same and urging dialogue between UP and DND.
Sen. Pia Cayetano, a UP graduate who did not co-author the bill or the resolution previously mentioned, on Wednesday released a statement also urging dialogue between the two parties. "Terminating an important accord like this that has stood and worked for more than three decades should undergo careful evaluation and discussion," she said.
Bato: Allow state forces to recruit in UP too
But Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, a former national police chief and close ally of the Duterte administration, has defended the abrogation.
In a statement released Tuesday, Dela Rosa said state forces should be allowed to "recruit" in UP too, even though nothing is stopping them from doing so.
He also called the contract's termination "long overdue," citing what he called" the deceit and undesirable activities of the leftist groups within the university throughout its implementation."
"The government was fooled by the CPP-NPA-NDF in the last 31 years thru that agreement," he added, parroting claims made by Lorenzana.
But his own colleagues have disputed these unsubstantiated claims, noting in the bill's explanatory note: "There is no monopoly of ideology in UP."
"[UP] remains a big tent that shelters all ideas that can be pursued nonviolently. It is not a rebel recruitment station," the senators said.
"On the contrary, it hosts many DDS [who] are free to compete in the marketplace of ideas. It remains a citadel of excellence where the skills to serve the people are taught. This academic brilliance can only shine under a climate of freedom."
Photo: The UP Oblation symbolizes excellence, sacrifice and service for the common good.
Former UP president Jose Abueva expresses dismay about the Department of National Defense's unilateral abrogation of its accord with the premier state university.
Abueva recalls that he and then Defense Secretary Fidel Ramos had an understanding when they forged the 1989 agreement protecting the university from military operations.
"There was a deep, mutual understanding of the need to uphold this agreement and do everything for the good of UP and the rights of its students, faculty and staff. This understanding was rooted in mutual trust, and mutual respect," Abueva says.
Abueva recalls that he and then Defense Secretary Fidel Ramos had an understanding when they forged the 1989 agreement protecting the university from military operations.

"There was a deep, mutual understanding of the need to uphold this agreement and do everything for the good of UP and the rights of its students, faculty and staff. This understanding was rooted in mutual trust, and mutual respect," Abueva says.
Sens. Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe file a Senate bill institutionalizing the UP-DND Accord under Republic Act 9500 or the University of the Philippines Charter of 2008.
The senators say the proposed measure prevents unwarranted intrusion of security forces into all UP campuses in the country.
"We believe that DND should not break the agreement with UP. Our role as a legislator is to ensure that the spirit of the 1989 Accords is protected and set-in stone to ensure that our students are protected from unreasonable state intrusion," the senators say in their explanatory note.
Lawmakers led by Rep. Edcel Lagman seek a House probe into the DND’s unilateral termination of its agreement with UP barring the entry of state forces from its campuses without coordination.
Students of the Polytechnic University worry that a similar accord covering the university will be next. A protest is scheduled Wednesday morning.
UP Cebu urges the national government, including the Department of National Defense, to rethink an revoke the cancelation of its accord with the premier state university.
Citing previous threats received by Assistant Professor Regletto Aldrich Imbong who is also president of UP Cebu All UP Academic Employees Union, the campus' administration condenms all forms of baseless accusations and red-tagging among its constituents, faculty and students.
"The 1989 UP-DND Accord provides a safeguard for our constituents from such abuse of authority, and for promoting our rule of law. Thus, with the rest of the UP community, we in UP Cebu will staunchly defend our basic rights and will stand our ground," UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro says in a statement.
UP Cebu Administration’s Statement on the DND’s Unilateral Abrogation of the UP-DND Accord pic.twitter.com/7dKnuVrFcd— UP Cebu (@UPCebuOfficial) January 19, 2021
Right-wing Duterte Youth party-list backs the termination of the UP-DND accord and even goes as far as calling on the DND to terminate a similar pact with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.
"Itong UP-DND Accord and PUP-DND Accord ay klarong klaro na special treatment na inabuso na, sa tagal ng panahon," Rep. Ducielle Cardema says. — report from Xave Gregorio
